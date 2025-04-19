CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czechia — Kelly Pannek scored to rally the United States past the Czech Republic 2-1 and into the final once again at the women’s ice hockey world championship Saturday.

In Sunday’s final, the U.S. will play defending champion Canada or last year’s bronze medalist Finland, who meet in the other semifinal later Saturday.

With the victory, the Americans improved to 6-0 against the Czechs all time at worlds and 3-0 in semifinals. They have reached the final in all 24 worlds and won 10 titles.

Laila Edwards also scored for the U.S., and captain Hilary Knight recorded an assist to increase her record at the worlds to 52. U.S. goalie Aerin Frankel made 10 saves.

Pannek has earned at least a point in every U.S. game and leads the team with four goals.

She skated around the net and her backhand shot was saved by Czech goalie Klára Peslarová, but she netted the winner on a rebound 8:26 into the final period.

The Czechs stunned the hot favorite, taking a lead off Tereza Plosová’s goal with 4:32 left in the opening period to the delight of the sell-out crowd of almost 6,000. Klára Hymlárová seized the puck behind the goal and fed Plosová, who shot over the shoulder of Frankel.

In the second period, as the Americans pushed hard for an equalizer, outshooting the Czechs 17-2, Edwards got it 8:56 in, wristing a shot into the roof of the net from the left circle on a power play.

The Czechs, who were outshot 45-11, will play in the bronze medal game for the fourth straight tournament.