End of Fiscal Year Debt (in Billions, Rounded) Major Events by Presidential Term 1929 $17 Market crash 1930 $16 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act reduced trade 1931 $17 Dust Bowl drought raged 1932 $20 Hoover raised taxes 1933 $23 New Deal increased GDP and debt 1934 $27 1935 $29 Social Security 1936 $34 Tax hikes renewed Great Depression 1937 $36 Third New Deal 1938 $37 Dust Bowl ended 1939 $40 Depression ended 1940 $43 FDR increased spending and raised taxes 1941 $49 U.S. entered World War II 1942 $72 Defense tripled 1943 $137 1944 $201 Bretton Woods Agreement 1945 $259 World War II ended 1946 $269 Truman’s first-term budgets and recession 1947 $258 Cold War 1948 $252 Recession 1949 $253 Recession 1950 $257 Korean War boosted growth and debt 1951 $255 1952 $259 1953 $266 Recession when war ended 1954 $271 Eisenhower’s budgets and recession 1955 $274 1956 $273 1957 $271 Recession 1958 $276 Eisenhower’s 2nd term and recession 1959 $285 Fed raised rates 1960 $286 Recession 1961 $289 Bay of Pigs 1962 $298 JFK budgets and Cuban Missile Crisis 1963 $306 U.S. aids Vietnam; JFK killed 1964 $312 LBJ’s budgets and war on poverty 1965 $317 U.S. entered Vietnam War 1966 $320 1967 $326 1968 $348 1969 $354 Nixon took office 1970 $371 Recession 1971 $398 Wage-price controls 1972 $427 Stagflation 1973 $458 Nixon ended gold standard; OPEC oil embargo 1974 $475 Watergate; Nixon resigns; budget process created 1975 $533 Vietnam War ended 1976 $620 Stagflation 1977 $699 Stagflation 1978 $772 Carter budgets and recession 1979 $827 1980 $908 Fed Chairman Volcker raised fed rate to 20% 1981 $998 Reagan tax cut 1982 $1,142 Reagan increased spending 1983 $1,377 Jobless rate 10.8% 1984 $1,572 Increased defense spending 1985 $1,823 1986 $2,125 Reagan lowered taxes 1987 $2,350 Market crash 1988 $2,602 Fed raised rates 1989 $2,857 S&L Crisis 1990 $3,233 First Iraq War 1991 $3,665 Recession 1992 $4,065 1993 $4,411 Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act 1994 $4,693 Clinton budgets 1995 $4,974 1996 $5,225 Welfare reform 1997 $5,413 1998 $5,526 Long-Term Capital Management crisis; recession 1999 $5,656 Glass-Steagall Act repealed 2000 $5,674 Budget surplus 2001 $5,807 9/11 attacks; Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act 2002 $6,228 War on Terror 2003 $6,783 Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act; second Iraq War 2004 $7,379 Second Iraq War 2005 $7,933 Bankruptcy Act; Hurricane Katrina 2006 $8,507 Bernanke chaired Fed 2007 $9,008 Banks crisis 2008 $10,025 Bank bailouts; quantitative easing (QE) 2009 $11,910 Bailout cost $250 billion; American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) added $242 billion 2010 $13,562 ARRA added $400B; payroll tax holiday ended; Obama tax cuts; Affordable Care Act; Simpson-Bowles debt reduction plan 2011 $14,790 Debt crisis, recession, and tax cuts reduced revenue 2012 $16,066 Fiscal cliff 2013 $16,738 Sequester; government shutdown 2014 $17,824 QE ended; debt ceiling crisis 2015 $18,151 Oil prices fell 2016 $19,573 Brexit 2017 $20,245 Congress raised the debt ceiling 2018 $21,516 Trump tax cuts 2019 $22,719 Trade wars 2020 $26,945 COVID-19 and recession 2021 $28,428 COVID-19 and American Rescue Plan Act 2022 $30,928 Inflation Reduction Act

Source: U.S. Treasury

Debt-to-GDP Ratio

The debt-to-GDP ratio is the ratio of a country’s public debt to its gross domestic product (GDP).

Looking at a country’s debt compared with its GDP is similar to a lender looking at someone’s credit history—it reveals how likely the country is to pay back its debt.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is usually expressed as a percentage and is used as a reliable indicator of a country’s economic situation, because it compares what the country owes to what it produces, in turn showing its ability to repay the debt. The higher a country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, the less likely the country is to pay off its debt. This also puts the country at higher risk of default, which is concerning to investors as it could cause financial panic in domestic and international markets.

According to a study by The World Bank, countries with a debt-to-GDP ratio above 77% for a prolonged period experience significant slowdowns in economic growth. As of the fourth quarter of 2022, the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio was 120.2%. The U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio has been above 77% since 2009, following the financial crisis that started in 2007.

The graph below shows the debt-to-GDP ratio for the U.S. from 1966 to 2022.

Types of Debt Included in the National Debt

Different types of debt comprise the national debt, including:

Marketable and Nonmarketable Securities

Marketable securities such as Treasury bills, bonds, notes, and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) can be traded on the secondary market, and their ownership can be transferred from one person or entity to another.

Nonmarketable securities, which include savings bonds, government account series, and state and local government series, can’t be sold to other investors.

Debt Held by the Public

The U.S. federal debt is mainly held by the American public, followed by foreign governments, U.S. banks, and investors. This portion of the debt held by the public doesn’t include U.S. debt held by the federal government or intragovernmental debt. Debt held by the public includes individuals, corporations, state or local governments, Federal Reserve banks, foreign investors and governments, and other entities outside the U.S. government.

106% Debt held by the public has increased by 106% since 2013. One of the main causes of the jump in publicly held federal debt was the increased funding of programs and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Intragovernmental Debt

Intragovernmental debt is debt held by the government itself. It is what one part of the government owes to another part.

Intragovernmental debt hasn’t increased as sharply as publicly held debt over the past decade because it mainly includes debt on federal programs’ surplus revenue invested in Treasury debt.

The U.S. national debt doesn’t include debt carried by state and local governments, or personal debt carried by individuals such as credit cards and mortgages.

Tracking, Maintaining, and Managing the National Debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service provides accounting and reporting services for the government and manages all federal payments and collections. One of the Fiscal Service’s main roles is to track and report the national debt.

Like the rest of us, the federal government is also charged interest for borrowing money. How much interest the government pays depends on the total national debt and the interest rates of different securities. When the target range for the federal funds rate (fed rate) is increased by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), carrying debt becomes more expensive for the government, too.

Interest expenses have been relatively stable despite debt rising every year over the past decade, thanks to low interest rates. However, when interest rates increase, maintaining the national debt gets more costly. As the Federal Reserve has repeatedly raised benchmark interest rates since 2022 to cool high inflation, the U.S. could pay as much as $1 trillion more on interest payments for the national debt this decade, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

The Treasury’s main goal when managing national debt is to ensure that the federal government is able to borrow at the lowest cost over time. The Treasury does this by offering marketable securities that are attractive to a wide variety of investors because they are safe and liquid.

Constantly changing financial markets, and uncertainty about future borrowing needs and the debt limit, make the Treasury’s debt management efforts challenging.

The Treasury needs to consider the amount of securities it offers to investors in the context of what’s happening in the financial markets and to be prepared for policy changes and economic events that could significantly affect federal cash flow and borrowing needs.

The Debt Ceiling

The debt ceiling, or debt limit, is the maximum amount that the U.S. government can borrow by issuing bonds. When the debt ceiling is reached, the Treasury must find other ways to pay expenses.

If what the federal government owes reaches the debt limit, and that limit is not raised, there is a risk that the U.S. will default on its debt. This sounds alarm bells for investors because that could have severe consequences for national and global markets. To avoid the risk of default, the debt ceiling needs to be raised by Congress, which has been done many times.

In January 2023, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the U.S. government hit its debt ceiling. Yellen said the U.S. government would begin taking “extraordinary measures” to prevent a sovereign default, which could come in mid-2023 if the debt ceiling isn’t raised or abolished altogether.

Extraordinary measures authorized by Congress would temporarily suspend certain intragovernmental debt, allowing the Treasury to borrow more money for a limited amount of time. The debt ceiling was last raised to $31 trillion (a record) in late 2021—a limit that has now been reached—by President Joe Biden and Congress. In June 2023, a deal was struck between Democrats and Republicans to suspend the debt ceiling and allow further spending until 2025.

How Much Does the U.S. Pay on Its Debt Every Year? Paying down, or servicing, the national debt is one of the federal government’s biggest expenses. According to the Congressional Budget Office, net interest payments on the federal debt were $475 billion in 2022, and are projected to rise to $640 billion in 2023.

What Is the Current U.S. Debt? As of September 2023, the U.S. national debt stood at just over $33 trillion.

When Was the U.S. National Debt the Highest? Looking at national debt in terms of debt-to-GDP ratio, the federal debt rose to an all-time high of 134.8% in 2020 due to the pandemic-fueled recession.

The Bottom Line

The national debt is the total amount of money that a country owes to its creditors. The government spends money on programs such as healthcare, education, and Social Security, and accumulates debt by borrowing to cover the outstanding balance of expenses incurred over time. Major economic and political events, such as recessions, wars, or a pandemic, can affect government spending.

The U.S. government in early 2023 again hit the debt limit, which is the maximum amount it can borrow before the debt limit was suspended. If the debt ceiling is reached and not suspended or raised by Congress, the federal government could default on its debt. This has never happened, but if it does, it could have significant ramifications for U.S. and global markets.