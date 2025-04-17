WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force on April 17 released its most explicit blueprint yet for how it plans to defend American satellites — and, if necessary, take aim at enemy space systems — in the event of conflict.

The document, titled “Space Warfighting: A Framework for Planners,” outlines how U.S. forces might assert control of the orbital high ground through a range of offensive and defensive operations, reflecting an evolution in how the military thinks about warfare beyond Earth.

“This document is very specific to space superiority,” said Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton, the Space Force’s deputy chief of space operations for strategy, plans, programs and requirements.

The central premise: Space is no longer a benign or neutral environment. U.S. defense planners now view space as an active battleground — one that underpins nearly every modern military function, from missile warning systems to precision navigation. If those space-based systems are compromised, the rest of the U.S. military could find itself at a dangerous disadvantage.

Bratton said the guidance is meant to serve as an internal training tool: Space Force members — known as guardians — must be prepared to secure freedom of movement in space for U.S. forces while denying adversaries the same.

“We feel the weight of that,” Bratton told reporters. “It’s not just we’re going to fight in space and see who wins the space fight. It’s that we’re going to fight in space to make sure our aircraft carrier doesn’t get struck and 5,000 sailors won’t go to the bottom of the ocean.”

A shift in tone

Since its creation in 2019, the Space Force has gradually sought to affirm its identity as a fully operational warfighting branch. Bratton said the release of the warfighting manual reflects the “normalization” of the Space Force as a military branch that plans and conducts warfare alongside the other services.

The military often describes space as “congested and contested” — carefully calibrated language that avoided open discussion of offensive capabilities. But Bratton acknowledged that the culture is shifting.

The Space Force’s sharpened tone aligns with a broader Pentagon push to instill what military leaders refer to as a “warfighting ethos” — a cultural emphasis on readiness, combat effectiveness, and the willingness to engage adversaries directly when necessary.

“We have a new administration that has us very focused on this,” Bratton said. “We’ve got a Secretary of Defense who’s very interested in warfighting ethos and lethality, and we naturally progress to the point where we’re moving past ‘protect and defend’ and yeah, we’re going to talk about offensive capabilities in space.”

The document establishes what Bratton described as a “common framework” and “common lexicon” for planning, training, and education. It includes detailed examples of what Space Force operations might look like in practice, especially when it comes to stopping adversaries from using space to their advantage.

What offensive operations could look like

While the document doesn’t discuss or mention specific weapons, it lays the groundwork for how offensive actions might be planned or justified in the future.

One form of offensive action is an orbital strike, aimed at disabling or destroying an enemy satellite that could be used to support ground operations, such as tracking U.S. ships or guiding missiles.

Another is space link interdiction, which uses electromagnetic or cyber attacks to disrupt an enemy’s data flow between satellites and ground stations. A third type of action — a terrestrial strike — could target enemy launch sites, antennas, or ground-based command centers that control space operations. These strikes could be carried out by other military branches but fall under the broader umbrella of protecting U.S. space superiority.

While the document outlines how the U.S. could conduct strikes or disrupt adversary space systems, the Space Force also emphasizes that such operations must be carried out with caution and responsibility, if possible avoiding the creation of debris or long-term hazards in orbit that could threaten civilian, commercial or allied space assets.

Bratton noted that the document is not a revelation of new space weaponry. “But it certainly is intended to start that discussion about what we need to compete and win in space,” he said.

That discussion comes amid rising concern about the space capabilities of near-peer rivals like China and Russia. In that context, the Space Force is formalizing how it plans to defend and, if necessary, fight in space to ensure the broader military — the joint force — can continue to operate effectively.

