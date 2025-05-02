U.S. Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley was arrested Thursday and will not compete in Grand Slam Track’s first U.S.-based event in Miami this weekend, the circuit said Friday.

“Fred Kerley was arrested last night. The matter is under active investigation, and all inquiries should be directed to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office,” Grand Slam Track said in a statement. “Fred will not compete this weekend. We have no further comment at this time.”

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records, the 29-year-old Kerley was charged with touch or strike battery, with reports indicating there was an altercation at the meet hotel. The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide details on Kerley’s arrest when contacted by Reuters.

Kerley competed in Grand Slam Track’s inaugural meet last month in Kingston, Jamaica. He had been scheduled to compete in the 100 meters on Saturday and 200 meters on Sunday.

The arrest is a second incident for Kerley in the South Florida area this year. Kerley was arrested in January following a confrontation with police in which an officer struck him several times and then used a Taser on the sprinter. Kerley had allegedly attempted to force his way through to his vehicle as officers were investigating an unrelated incident.

Kerley won the silver medal in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics and the bronze in the same event at the Paris Olympics in August. He has earned six medals at the world championships.

Grand Slam Track, which will hold four meets in 2025, was created by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson. The circuit is a direct challenge to the Diamond League, which hosts 15 meets each year around the world.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.