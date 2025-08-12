PITTSBURGH — An explosion rocked U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works facility on Monday, according to Allegheny County Police and multiple media outlets. The Associated Press reported that dozens of people were injured or trapped in the rubble.

The cause of the explosion and extent of the damage are not clear.

PennEnvironment and the Clean Air Council settled a Clean Air lawsuit against U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works and its Edgar Thomson and Irvin steel mills in January 2024 for a state-record $42 million. Most of the $5 million penalty money was slated to fund public health projects directly benefiting Monongahela Valley communities suffering from poor air quality near three U.S. Steel plants. U.S. Steel was also required to make $37 million worth of upgrades to maintenance and pollution control at the Clairton Coke Works and retire one of the dirtiest parts of the facility.

In response, PennEnvironment Executive Director David Masur released the following statement:

“First and foremost, PennEnvironment is sending out our thoughts and prayers to the individuals caught in this catastrophic accident and their families, as well as the local community members in and around Clairton, Pennsylvania.”

“PennEnvironment and the Clean Air Council sued U.S. Steel back in 2019 alleging that the crumbling, poorly maintained, highly polluting Clairton plant posed a health threat to communities across the Mon Valley, as well as to its own workers. We need a full, independent investigation into the causes of this latest catastrophe and a re-evaluation as to whether the Clairton plant is fit to keep operating.”