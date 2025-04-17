CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic — The United States cruised past Germany 3-0 to reach the semifinals at the women’s ice hockey world championship Thursday.

Kelly Pannek, Lacey Eden and Alex Carpenter each scored, and captain Hilary Knight registered an assist to extend her record at the worlds to 51.

Goalie Aerin Frankel shut out the Germans with 12 saves. Germany last scored against the U.S. at the worlds in 2008.

“Today was an important game. We battled and continued to fight,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “Germany is a tough, physical team, and we stuck to our game and got the win.”

Pannek one-timed a shot from the left circle for her third goal of the tournament 5:36 into the quarterfinal. Eden added the second midway through the opening period from the slot. Carpenter scored from close range with 1:07 remaining in the second period.

The U.S. has reached the final in all 23 previous worlds and won 10 titles.

Earlier, Finland beat Sweden 3-2.

Jenniina Nylund and Ronja Savolainen put Finland, last year’s bronze medalist, 2-0 ahead in the opening period of their quarterfinal. Sweden answered through goals from Ebba Hedqvist and Josefin Bouveng in the second.

Susanna Tapani gave the Finns the lead for good with 8:14 remaining in the frame.

The Swedes have to settle for the fifth-place game Saturday.

In the other quarterfinals later Thursday, defending champion Canada plays Japan and host Czech Republic faces Switzerland.