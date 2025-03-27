ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — The United States retained the aerials team title at the world freestyle and snowboard championships on Thursday.

The team of Kaila Khun, Quinn Dehlinger and Christopher Lillis scored 344.63 points, finished 32 points better than second-place Ukraine. Switzerland was third.

Dehlinger and Lillis helped to successfully defend the 2023 title won in Bakuriani.

“This is my first team event,” Kuhn said. “I was so happy to put that triple to my feet. That was the first one that I’ve landed.”