Image courtesy: Getty Images

The Presidential Court has declared that tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, will mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the United Arab Emirates, following the confirmed sighting of the Shawwal crescent this evening.

The UAE Council for Fatwa had deployed AI-powered drones to sight the Shawwal crescent moon for the year 1446 AH, underscoring the country’s leadership in adopting innovative technological solutions for monitoring and observation.

The council is the first in the world to utilise this advanced technology for moon sighting, having employed it earlier this year to observe the Ramadan crescent.