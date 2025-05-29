As part of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Japan, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has unveiled Suhail, the world’s first jet-powered firefighting drone — a groundbreaking UAE innovation that signals the future of smart and safe emergency response.

Equipped with advanced smart systems, the drone can access hotspots unreachable by conventional means, significantly improving the speed and effectiveness of fire response efforts, a WAM report said.

Suhail represents a major breakthrough for the UAE as the world’s first jet-powered unmanned aircraft designed exclusively for firefighting operations. It features cutting-edge computer vision and LiDAR-based 3D scanning for precise mapping, target detection, and obstacle avoidance. The drone also boasts integrated smart systems that enable vertical flight, precise maneuverability, and high efficiency in challenging conditions.

This announcement underscores Abu Dhabi’s leadership in prevention and public safety and reinforces the UAE’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to protect lives and property.