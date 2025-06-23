Image courtesy: WAM/ For illustrative purposes

The UAE has condemned “in the strongest terms” the targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE described the strike as a clear violation of the UN Charter and expressed its firm rejection of any act that jeopardises the security and safety of Qatar, a fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member.

Al Udeid Air Base, located southwest of Doha, hosts US and coalition forces and plays a central role in regional security operations.

UAE expresses solidarity with Qatar

According to the WAM report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed “full solidarity with the State of Qatar” and affirmed its “unwavering support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its citizens and residents” in an official statement.

Calling for restraint, the UAE urged the adoption of diplomatic solutions grounded in the principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference.

According to the ministry, serious dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the current crises and preserving the security, stability, and peace of the region and its peoples, WAM reported.

GCC states, Egypt condemn Iranian strike on Qatari air base

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi also condemned the missile strike and stated that the council stands united with Qatar.

He urged the international community and the UN Security Council to condemn the aggression and prioritise diplomacy to safeguard regional stability and the safety of its people.

Saudi Arabia has denounced the aggression launched by Iran against Qatar. In a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the kingdom expressed its full solidarity and unwavering support for Qatar.

Oman also condemned Iran’s missile strike, calling it an unacceptable violation of a fellow GCC state’s sovereignty. The Foreign Ministry warned the strike contradicts principles of good neighbourliness and risks escalating regional conflict, threatening security, stability, and the safety of its people.

Kuwait has criticised the missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base, calling it a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter, according to a report by the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed full support for Qatar’s right to respond and pledged to harness all resources to aid its Gulf neighbour. It reaffirmed that Qatar’s security is integral to Kuwait’s own, commended the interception by Qatari defences, and reiterated calls to halt regional escalation and resolve conflicts through diplomacy.

Bahrain strongly condemned the Iranian missile strike on Qatar. It expressed full solidarity with Qatar and urged restraint, de-escalation, and peaceful resolution of regional disputes.

In a statement of support, the Arab Parliament affirmed its full solidarity with Qatar as well as its full support for the measures it is taking to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, QNA reported.

The parliament reiterated its warning against the expansion of the conflict in the region and proceeding toward further escalation, which would undermine security and stability.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit affirmed the Arab League’s full solidarity with the State of Qatar in confronting this Iranian violation of international law.

Meanwhile, QNA also reported that Egypt has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian strike on Qatar.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Egypt’s deep concern over the rapidly accelerating and dangerous escalation in the region, reiterating its complete rejection of all forms of military escalation or infringement on the sovereignty of states.

Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Libya and Morocco have similarly denounced the strike on the Qatari air base.

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed solidarity with Qatar, following the strike, with a post on X.