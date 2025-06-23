The UAE is witnessing increasingly hotter days with soaring temperatures, and conditions are likely to remain the same in the coming days. Residents in the Emirates can also anticipate humid weather conditions on the night of June 23, 2025, and Tuesday, June 24, morning.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) recorded the highest temperature on Monday in Dibba (Fujairah) and Umm Al Gaf (Ras Al Khaimah) at around 48°C.

As far as Tuesday, June 24, weather is concerned, residents can expect generally fair weather with partly cloudy skies, mostly over some eastern regions. Light to moderate winds will be blowing from the southwest to northwest, occasionally gathering speed and stirring up dust, gusting between 10 and 25 km/h, and are likely to reach up to 40 km/h at times.

The sea conditions are likely to remain moderate, though waves can possibly become rough at times, especially in the western areas of the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea is expected to experience slight to moderate conditions, also turning rough intermittently.

In the second half of the week, skies are mostly expected to remain partly cloudy with humidity during the night and morning over some coastal and internal areas. According to the National Center of Meteorology, there is a probability of fog and mist formation.

Current Week’s Weather Forecast



Wednesday, June 25, 2025



Fair to partly cloudy in general, with a slight decrease in temperatures. Humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation northward.Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Thursday, 26 June 2025



Fair to partly cloudy, and clouds appear eastward by afternoon. Humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Friday, 27 June 2025



Fair to partly cloudy, and clouds appear eastward by afternoon. Humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

