Imge courtesy: WAM

The UAE and Kuwait signed a series of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on Monday, aimed at deepening cooperation across strategic sectors including health, energy, education, and defence, during an official visit by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, state news agency, WAM reported.

The signing ceremony, held at Bayan Palace in the presence of Sheikh Mansour and Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, underscores the two Gulf nations’ intent to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties amid evolving regional dynamics.

The agreements span a wide range of areas, with key MoUs covering healthcare, infrastructure, investment, social development, energy transition, and AI, as both countries pursue mutual development priorities and enhanced regional integration.

UAE-Kuwait agreements signed

According to the WAM report, the key deals signed cover sectors such as:

Health: MoUs were signed between the UAE and Kuwait’s health ministries to boost collaboration in medical services and public health policy.

Education: Both countries agreed to expand cooperation in the education sector through a pact signed by their respective ministers of education.

Energy and infrastructure: MoUs included commitments to collaborate in land transport, roads, oil and gas, and future energy initiatives such as water and electricity.

Technology and industry: A separate agreement focused on industry and advanced technology was signed to support innovation and knowledge exchange.

Humanitarian and legal affairs: Joint frameworks were agreed to address human trafficking and legal cooperation, reflecting a shared focus on rights and rule of law.

Investment: The UAE’s Minister of Investment and the head of Kuwait’s Direct Investment Promotion Authority signed an MoU to promote bilateral investment flows.

Security and data: Ministries of Interior from both sides inked an MoU on data protection and joint security information-sharing projects.

AI partnership initiated, naval contract with EDGE

The Kuwait Investment Authority joined the “Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership” initiative, which includes global partners MGX, BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Microsoft — adding regional backing to the tech-driven project.

In a separate defence agreement, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence signed a contract with UAE-based EDGE Group for the procurement of several “Falaj 3” class missile boats, highlighting deepening defence industry ties between the two states.

Representing the largest naval shipbuilding export in the region and one of the highest-value naval export deals globally, the agreement positions EDGE as the prime contractor overseeing the design, construction, trials, delivery, Integrated Logistics Support (ILS), and In-Service Support (ISS) for the vessels. EDGE will also supply ammunition, highlighting its end-to-end defence capabilities. Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), EDGE’s naval arm and the UAE’s premier shipbuilder, has been appointed as the build subcontractor.

A WAM report quoted Hamad Al Marar, EDGE’s MD and CEO, emphasising the deal’s strategic significance and citing its role in strengthening bilateral defence ties and showcasing EDGE’s growing global stature in complex naval platform delivery. The FALAJ 3-class vessel, already selected by the UAE Navy with its first unit ALTAF commissioned in February, is tailored for littoral defence and integrates advanced combat systems. This contract not only expands EDGE’s export footprint but also aligns with the UAE’s defence export ambitions and industrial cooperation goals.

The visit by Sheikh Mansour marks a continued trajectory of close UAE-Kuwait relations, with the new agreements expected to accelerate joint ventures and partnerships in critical sectors.