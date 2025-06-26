The UAE has received strong sovereign credit ratings from Fitch Ratings, S&P Global, and Moody’s Investors Service, reflecting international confidence in its economic strength and fiscal policies, according to the state news agency WAM.

S&P Global assigned the UAE a sovereign rating of “AA” with a stable outlook on June 17.

Moody’s, in its annual review for 2025, affirmed the rating at “Aa2” with a stable outlook.

Fitch also affirmed the UAE’s rating at “AA-” with a stable outlook on June 24.

This consensus from all three major global credit rating agencies underscores the UAE’s robust fiscal standing, positioning it among a select group of countries globally with strong sovereign credit ratings across the board.

According to the report, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, stated that the ratings affirm “deep-rooted international confidence in the resilience of our national economy and the efficiency of our fiscal policies.”

He attributed this to a comprehensive economic vision led by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to implementing economic policies focused on diversification, transparency, and fiscal discipline, with an emphasis on increasing non-oil revenues and achieving financial sustainability.

He noted that this reflects the integrated performance of government entities and long-term strategic planning, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a flexible and credible global economic hub.

He added that the Ministry of Finance remains committed to collaborating with government entities to enhance resource management efficiency, develop productive sectors, and improve the country’s investment appeal.

The development of the sovereign yield curve for the UAE dirham was highlighted as a significant milestone, enhancing market transparency and providing a reliable benchmark for pricing dirham-denominated debt instruments.

This, he stated, strengthens the UAE’s global economic presence and its ability to navigate regional and international challenges by expanding the investor base and enhancing its reputation as a reliable and attractive destination in global capital markets.

Ratings confirm UAE’s ability to diversify and drive non-oil sectors

The ratings confirm the UAE’s capacity to diversify and boost non-oil revenues, maintain sound fiscal discipline, manage risks effectively, and uphold prudent fiscal policies. These factors have positively contributed to economic stability and sustained growth across various sectors.

S&P’s report specifically cited the UAE’s strong financial position and the strength of the government’s consolidated sovereign assets. The agency anticipates that regional geopolitical tensions will have a limited overall impact on the UAE, citing the country’s substantial sovereign wealth and consistent internal stability.

Moody’s report underscored the UAE government’s ongoing efforts to expand and diversify non-oil revenue sources, support the development of non-oil sectors, and enhance the country’s attractiveness to foreign investors and skilled talent.

Despite persistent regional geopolitical tensions, the report noted that the UAE’s effective policy frameworks help mitigate these challenges through ongoing economic diversification.

Fitch’s report, while acknowledging elevated geopolitical risks in the region, affirmed the UAE’s strong capability to withstand short-term disruptions, supported by its substantial fiscal and external buffers.

This achievement serves as further evidence of the UAE’s continued success in balancing fiscal stability with economic growth, reinforcing international investor confidence and affirming the UAE’s status as a secure and stable destination for business and investment.