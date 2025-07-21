The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fresh weather warning for Monday, July 21, 2025, cautioning of possible convective cloud formation associated with rainfall and strong winds in parts of the UAE.

According to the NCM, “A chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall and fresh to strong winds at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 45 km/hr over some Eastern and Southern areas from 13:30 until 19:30 Monday 21/07/2025.”

The weather conditions may reduce visibility and affect outdoor operations across key sectors, including construction, transportation, and facilities management. Companies operating in the eastern and southern regions are urged to take preventive measures to ensure worker safety and avoid disruption.