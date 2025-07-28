Image credit: WAM/Website

The UAE experienced extreme temperature variations and unexpected rainfall in some areas this week, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 27.1 درجة مئوية على جبل جيس (رأس الخيمة) الساعة 00:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country this morning is 27.1°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 00:45 UAE Local Time. pic.twitter.com/T22XFAfPC7 — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) July 28, 2025

The lowest temperature recorded nationwide early this morning was 27.1°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah, at 12:45am, while the highest reached a scorching 49.6°C in Mezaira, located in the Al Dhafra region, at 3:00pm on Sunday, July 27.

#أعلى_درجة_ حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 49.6 درجة مئوية في مزيرعة (منطقة الظفرة) الساعة 15:00 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 49.6 °C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region) at 15:00 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/om5GnWcG1x — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) July 27, 2025

Adding to the weather extremes, light rainfall was reported over Showkah and Wadi Isfay in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday.

The NCM has issued a five-day weather forecast starting Sunday, July 27, warning of intense heat, dusty winds, and intermittent cloud cover expected to affect various parts of the country.

Weather system overview

Meteorologists attribute the current conditions to a surface low-pressure system extending from the East, combined with a weak upper-air disturbance. This system is expected to influence the UAE’s weather throughout the week.

Sunday forecast – July 27

The weather on Sunday is expected to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud development in the eastern and southern regions. These clouds may bring scattered rainfall. Humidity is set to increase in coastal areas overnight and into Monday morning.

Winds will be light to moderate in most areas, but could become fresh to strong near cloud formations, raising dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility.

Expected temperatures:

Coastal and Island areas: Highs between 42°C and 47°C; lows from 29°C to 33°C. Humidity: 70–90 per cent (max), 25–45 per cent (min)

Internal areas: Highs from 44°C to 49°C; lows from 27°C to 32°C. Humidity: 65–85 per cent (max), 20–35 per cent (min)

Mountainous regions: Highs from 36°C to 41°C; lows between 26°C and 31°C. Humidity: 70–90 per cent (max), 20–35 per cent (min)

Winds: Southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 40–50 km/h in some internal and mountainous areas.

Weekly outlook

Monday, July 28: Fair to partly cloudy with a continued chance of convective clouds in the East and South. Winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with gusts up to 40 km/h. Visibility may be reduced due to blowing dust. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Tuesday, July 29: Conditions remain similar, with cloud development in eastern and southern areas. Winds will shift to north-westerly, reaching up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf may experience slight to moderate waves, while the Oman Sea stays calm.

Wednesday, July 30: Partly cloudy skies are forecast in the East. Winds will be light to moderate north-westerly, occasionally fresh, raising dust in open areas. Sea conditions remain stable.

Thursday, July 31: Fair to partly cloudy skies continue. Winds will shift from south-westerly to north-westerly, strengthening during the day. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibility in western regions. Rough seas are expected in the western Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

The NCM advises residents to stay updated and take necessary precautions during extreme weather conditions.