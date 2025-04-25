The new genus Uaica gen. nov. is proposed to include five new species, the type species, Uaica uatuma gen. et sp. nov. (♂♀) and U. mapia gen. et sp. nov. (♂) from Amazonas, U. carapiranga gen. et sp. nov. (♂♀), from Pará, U. karipuna gen. et sp. nov. (♂) from Rondônia and U. juruena gen. et sp. nov. (♀), from Mato Grosso, all from the Brazilian Amazonia. The new genus seems to be closely related to Caayguara Rheims, 2010, Meri Rheims & Jäger, 2022, Nungara Pinto & Rheims, 2016, and Sadala Simon, 1880. All species are described and illustrated, and a distribution map is provided.

Rheims, C. A. (2025). Uaica gen. nov., a new genus of huntsman spiders from the Brazilian Amazonia (Araneae: Sparassidae). European Journal of Taxonomy, 989(1), 24–49. https://doi.org/10.5852/ejt.2025.989.2879