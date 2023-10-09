KEY TAKEAWAYS The United Auto Workers union launched a strike against Mack Trucks after members rejected a tentative deal.

The UAW said 4,000 Mack Trucks workers would strike from Monday after 73% of its members at Mack in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Maryland voted against a five-year contract proposed earlier this month. Among the changes being negotiated are pay increases, cost of living allowances, job security protections, work schedules, health and safety standards, and overtime.

“I’m inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it,” said UAW President Shawn Fain in an X post.

The rejected deal reportedly offered a wage increase of 19%, a ratification bonus of $3,500, better retirement benefits, and an increase in vacation time for a limited number of employees.

Meanwhile, the UAW has continued its strike against Big Three automakers General Motors (GM), Ford (F), and Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLA) since mid-September.

The UAW and Mack have yet to set a date to resume their negotiations. However, the truck maker voiced confidence that an agreement will be reached through the collective bargaining process.