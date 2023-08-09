“The contract currently being proposed by Stellantis would deepen the divisions in our workplace, not eliminate them,” Fain said on the livestream. “Stellantis’ proposals are a slap in the face; they’re an insult to our members’ hard work over the last four years.”

Fain held up a pamphlet titled “Company Proposals 2023 UAW National Negotiations” and read directly from it at times before tossing it in the garbage.

“Everything they’re looking for in this document is about concessions,” he said. “I’m going to file it in its proper place. That’s where it belongs, the trash, because that’s what it is.”

A spokesperson for Stellantis did not immediately respond to Fain’s comments.

While Fain has said the union plans to negotiate with all three companies at once, he’s singled out Stellantis on a number of occasions.

After ditching the traditional handshake ceremonies to kick off bargaining, Fain blasted Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares for not attending a private meeting between union and company leaders that took place days later.

He also admonished Mark Stewart, the company’s North American COO, for allegedly arriving late, saying it was ironic the company is so concerned about absenteeism.