Uber has introduced a new feature across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region designed to make transportation easier and more accessible for older adults. The launch of Senior Accounts and Simple Mode aims to help older people travel independently while giving their families peace of mind.

Now available in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and Lebanon, the feature allows family members to set up and manage rides for older relatives, even if they live in different cities or countries.

Senior Accounts are part of Uber’s Family Profiles and provide a streamlined version of the app with larger text, simplified navigation, and the ability for trusted family members to provide remote assistance. For users who prefer to ride on their own, Simple Mode can be activated through the app’s accessibility settings, offering a user-friendly interface with fewer steps and clearer prompts.

“These features reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to make the Uber app a platform that works for the entire family, from teens to seniors,” the company said. Building on the success of Teen Accounts, Uber is bridging another important gap in the mobility space. “In the MENA region, where strong family ties and intergenerational support are a way of life, this offering will help older adults stay independent and connected, with the reassurance that loved ones are always just a tap away.”

The features come as mobility challenges for seniors in the region—such as limited public transport access, long distances, or extreme heat—can pose significant barriers. Senior Accounts bridge these gaps by allowing older riders to save favourite destinations, choose flexible payment options, and share trip details in real time with loved ones. Family members can also book or monitor rides remotely through the app.

A family organiser creates a Family Profile and invites an older adult to join as a senior.

The senior receives a text message with a link to download the app and register.

Once set up, they can request rides themselves or allow a family member to manage trips on their behalf.

For those not added to a Family Profile, Simple Mode remains available as an independent feature through the app’s accessibility settings.

Following successful launches in the US, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, Uber’s rollout in the MENA region underscores its broader strategy of building inclusive technology that meets the needs of all age groups. The company developed these features in collaboration with older riders and accessibility experts to ensure the platform works for every stage of life.