Ride-hailing firm Uber has warned users in Hong Kong of potentially higher fares and longer wait times, and its drivers of possible loss of income, under the government’s proposed regulations for online platforms.

In an email to its 30,000 drivers and 1.5 million users in Hong Kong, the US-based firm said on Thursday that authorities were considering new rules for ride-hailing platforms which may restrict the number of ride-sharing drivers or vehicles on the road.

“We support efforts to bring more clarity to the industry, but we’re concerned about reports that the government may cap the number of drivers or vehicles allowed on the platform,” it said.

“This kind of limit will make it harder for people in Hong Kong to earn [a] flexible income. And for riders like you, it will likely mean longer wait times and higher prices.

“We believe there’s a better way. One that puts drivers and riders first, and keeps Hong Kong moving … We would love for you to join our efforts in helping chart the future of mobility in Hong Kong.”

In Hong Kong, it is currently illegal for drivers of private vehicles to accept paid customers without a hire-car permit, with many ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Tada, Amap and Didi Chuxing operating unregulated.

Amap is operated by Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post.