Today, Ubisoft stealthily revealed that The Division 3 is in the works by announcing the appointment of Julian Gerighty as the new executive producer of the franchise.

In this role, Gerighty will head up the many interdependent production elements of The Division brand in a unified direction.



This includes development oversight, operations, and creative vision together with the development teams around the world who are currently developing games in The Division franchise.

Other franchises and titles that Gerighty worked on include Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, The Crew, and The Division.

Gerighty will head up the franchise while also remaining on the Star Wars Outlaws project through launch to “ensure the game meets the intended creative vision” and provides a great experience for players.

With nearly 40 million players across the franchise, it’s not too surprising a third mainline game is in the works alongside other projects.

Announced in 2021 and still listed as coming soon, there’s The Division Heartland, a free-to-play, PvEvP focused, survival-action shooter set in a rural town called Silver Creek. In the game, you will explore and complete missions by day and by night, deal with dynamically moving contamination, enemy factions, and other player squads.

There’s also The Division Resurgence coming to mobile at some point, and The Division and The Division 2 are still playable – the latter is now in Year 5 of content.