Update: Earlier today, a Disney Parks blog pointed to Star Wars Outlaws releasing in late 2024, but the term “late” has now been removed from the post so that is now reads just 2024. Ubisoft also confirmed to Kotaku that, “the timing was incorrect and has since been amended.” So, Star Wars Outlaws’ release window has moved from late 2024 back to some general time this year.

Original story:

Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world Star Wars game, has enjoyed a vague 2024 release window since it was revealed at an Xbox Showcase last year. However, a recent post on Disney’s official park blog has given the game a more specific window. According to the blog, Star Wars Outlaws is releasing late 2024. The blog post, which is a collection of 24 exciting Disney-things happening in 2024 reads, “And for Star Wars fans – Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game is set to release late this year.”

Star Wars Outlaws follows an original Star Wars character named Kay Vess and seeks to explore a character archetype of the Star Wars universe we haven’t spent much time with in video games: the Han Solo-inspired scoundrel. In the game, Vess (who has no Jedi abilities as far as we know) must survive by her wits and her ability to talk (or blast) her way through difficult situations.

For more on Star Wars Outlaws, you can read our interview with the game’s narrative director, Navid Khavari, where we covered topics like whether or not the game will have an overlap with Shadows of the Empire and if the team has been communicating with Respawn regarding its Jedi series of games. The game is planned for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.