Police are looking for a Santa Barbara man who disappeared from the Big Bear Lake area just after midnight Friday.

Tanner Prentiss, 22, was visiting Big Bear Lake over the weekend with some friends but failed to return to his rental cabin, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Police said he was last seen 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 40000 block of Village Drive. An alert posted by the Santa Barbara Snow Club said he was walking south toward Big Bear Boulevard and wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

A LinkedIn profile identifies him as an economics and sociology student at UC Santa Barbara set to graduate next year.

Those with information are asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Brett Meelker at 909-866-0100.