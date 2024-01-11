





The UCF Knights clinched their first Big 12 win in legendary fashion on Wednesday night, taking down No. 3 Kansas in a 65–60 win.

As time expired, the crowd at Addition Financial Arena stormed the court with passion and excitement.

Then, wild things began happening—like palm fronds ending up in the basketball nets and a fan’s shoe popping up in commentator Mike O’Donnell’s hands at the announcing table.

“I’ve got a shoe. Someone threw a shoe onto our scorer’s table,” O’Donnell said as the crowd took over. “I’m holding someone’s shoe. That’s how crazy it is at UCF right now. I don’t know whose this is! I don’t have a clue, but I’ve got a shoe.”

Shots of the crowd on the court showed fans jumping up and down, shouting and generally celebrating the Knights and this historic win.

“I’ve got a shoe… that’s how crazy it is at UCF right now” 🤣 ONLY in college basketball 😭 pic.twitter.com/iCmdyrrpZo — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 11, 2024

UCF celebrates upsetting Kansas by rushing court & placing palm fronds over basket pic.twitter.com/0pJWue8OzS — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2024

Head coach Johnny Dawkins got in on the celebration too.

We now to live to UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins. pic.twitter.com/GXqpvOEoiz — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 11, 2024

This was the Knights’ second Big 12 game, but it was the team’s home debut in the conference, having jumped from the AAC just this year. UCF fell to Kansas State 77–52 on Saturday in its conference debut. The Knights now hold a 10–4 record on the season.







