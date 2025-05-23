UEFA has apologised for running out of winners medals during the Europa League final trophy ceremony on Wednesday after more Tottenham Hotspur players than expected lined up to receive their individual prizes.

Spurs captain Son Heung-Min, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur — who were the last to line up for individual medals — were left empty-handed after their team beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the club’s fourth European title on Wednesday.

Son lifted the trophy without a medal around his neck.

Son Heung-Min initially missed out on a medal during Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League celebrations. Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

“To our great displeasure, we did not have enough medals available on stage during the trophy ceremony presentation due to an unexpected discrepancy in the player count, as more team members — including injured players — participated in the ceremony than initially anticipated,” UEFA said in a statement.

“The missing medals were promptly delivered to the winning team in the dressing room, along with our sincerest apologies for the oversight.”

Information from ESPN’s Tom Chambers contributed to this report