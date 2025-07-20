Holders England face Italy while world champions Spain take on Germany as the Women’s Euro enters its final week.

A last-minute winner, two thrilling shootouts, missed penalties and countless saves – the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Euro delivered everything one could ask for.

The drama now rolls on to the final week with four teams left in the hunt for the European crown.

Here’s how the Euro 2025 semifinals line up:

First semifinal: England vs Italy

When: Tuesday at 9pm (19:00 GMT)

Where: Stade de Geneve, Geneva

A long-cherished dream became a reality for Italy on Wednesday when captain Cristiana Girelli’s 90th-minute header ended their 28-year wait for a place in the semifinals of the Women’s European championships.

Coming into the contest as the underdogs, Italy stunned Norway 2-1 as Girelli scored twice while Ada Hegerberg netted once for the Norwegians after missing a penalty for the second time in this year’s tournament.

“I felt something different, something special. I have seen in the eyes of my teammates a special light,” the 35-year-old Girelli said after the game. “If you have a flame, you have to continue to live. We suffered a lot, but we fought until the end.”

Their fairytale run now faces its next test against holders England, who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, winning 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout against Sweden on Thursday.

Eleven minutes from full-time the Lionesses – trailing 2-0 and on the brink of elimination – mounted a rapid comeback, scoring two goals in two minutes to send the match into extra time.

In the penalty shootout, which featured 14 attempts, defender Lucy Bronze slammed her spot kick into the roof of the net as the seventh penalty taker, and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made two saves as England coach Sarina Wiegman breathed a sigh of relief as her side qualified for the final four at Euro 2025.

“It was hard. One of the hardest games I’ve ever watched. Very emotional. We could’ve been out four or five times during the game,” Wiegman said.

England are unbeaten in their last five matches against Italy, all friendlies, with four of those ending in victories. The winner of the first semifinal will face either Spain or Germany in the final.

Second semifinal: Germany vs Spain

When: Wednesday at 9pm (19:00 GMT)

Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

Spain kept their quest for a maiden Women’s Euro title alive by knocking out hosts Switzerland 2-0 in Friday’s quarterfinal despite failing twice from the penalty spot.

The world champions were made to work hard against a stubborn Swiss defence in the first half before super sub Athenea del Castillo scored the opener shortly after the hour mark, and Claudia Pina doubled the lead with a superb curling effort. Spain’s victory kept their 100 percent winning record at Euro 2025 intact.

“Maybe we’d prefer to face Germany again because of what happened at the Olympics,” del Castillo said after the match, referring to their 1-0 defeat to Germany in the bronze medal match at Paris 2024.

Athenea may just get the revenge she hinted at: Germany are through, and Spain will now meet their Olympic nemesis in the semifinals.

The Germans defeated France 6-5 on penalties in Saturday’s thrilling semifinal, pulling off a superb comeback from a goal down despite playing with 10 players for most of the match. In the 13th minute, German midfielder Kathrin Hendrich was issued a straight red card after she pulled the hair of France captain Griedge Mbock.

With the match tied 1-1 after extra time, the contest was decided on penalties. Germany’s goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was the hero, firing home from a crucial spot kick herself before pulling off a decisive penalty save to seal the upset victory against France.

“There is a very hard and tough opponent [Spain] we have to face [in the final]. Everybody really gave their ultimate effort here, and we need to regenerate. We have to make sure we recover,” said the 34-year-old Berger, who produced a string of outstanding saves throughout the match.

Germany are unbeaten in eight meetings with Spain, winning five and drawing three with a goal count of 18-3.