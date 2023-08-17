Aljamain Sterling will face Sean O’Malley in his fourth title defense in the Bantamweight division, and the win will definitely place him among the greatest champions in this division. However, the UFC 292 fight card is absolutely stacked in its entirety and there is a lot more to look forward to. Here is everything you need to know about this UFC fight card.

UFC 292 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

While this card is quite small, we have a bunch of promising bouts to watch out for. Starting off with the earliest prelim, we have Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz. What makes this interesting is the fact that these two fighters faced each other nine years ago in the early days of their careers. Back then, Maryna Moroz won with a R1 Armbar submission. This time, however, things may go in a different direction.

Right after them, we have two more Flyweight contestants – Andrea Lee and Natalia Silva. This is a good one for people that plan to bet on this event. Andrea Lee hasn’t had a lot of success in the UFC and has taken a beating four times in nine bouts. Her opponent, however, is on a 3-fight win streak in the UFC and 9 overall.

In the final early prelim, Andre Petroski will try to continue his rise to the high rankings in the Middleweight division after winning all four of his UFC fights to date. His opponent, Gerald Meerschaert, will try to bounce back after suffering a couple of defeats in his last three UFC fights.

Perhaps our favorite fight of the entire Prelim section is the bout between Gregory Rodrigues and Denis Tiuliulin. After his last fight, when he suffered a terrible cut, it is safe to say that everyone loves Gregory Rodrigues. He is a monster and will face Tiuliulin, who has struggled to find the right formula for success. This one will be a banger.

As we get to the main section of the UFC 292 fight card, we have another incredible bout – Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz. Vera is looking to bounce back after his defeat to Sandhagen earlier this year. He was getting close to a championship fight in the Bantamweight division and a win over Munhoz, who has been going through alternating results, will put him back on the right path.

With 38 fights in his career and a total of 30 in the UFC alone, Neil Magny is one of our favorite veterans. He is 36 years old but he continues to win matches in between the defeats. He actually fought in June this year and this will be his third match in 2023.

He accepted this fight on short notice but his opponent is one of the brightest prospects of the Welterweight division. Iam Machado Garry arrived in the UFC in 2021, just 23 years old then, and has won all five of his bouts in dominant fashion. Neil Magny will not have an easy time here.

With this said, it is time to check out the high-ranked bouts of the UFC 292 fight card.

UFC 292 Co-Main and Main Events

• Bantamweight Title: Aljamain Sterling (23-3-0) vs Sean O’Malley (16-1-0)

• Women’s Strawweight Title: Zhang Weili (23-3-0) vs Amanda Lemos (13-2-1)

Starting off with the co-main event, we have a Women’s Strawweight title bout between the champion Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos. Weili won the title for the second time in November 2022 and this will be her first title defense. She will face Amanda Lemos, a fighter we think should not be in a title fight. Why – because she hasn’t really beat the highest-ranked fighters in this division yet.

She is talented but quite old, to be honest (36), and Zhang Weili is an absolute monster at this weight class. Before her two defeats against the former champ Rose Namajunas, Weili was on a 20-win streak. She is a finisher and she never stalls, waiting for the final rounds of the decision.

And now, the main event of the UFC 292 fight card – Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley. We have two of the most controversial fighters in this division. We all remember how Sterling became champion – through a fake (we believe so) injury after Petr Yan’s illegal knee. Of course, Sterling has defended his title three times until now, so there is no doubt that he deserves to be the champion now. But back then, it was a joke.

Sean O’Malley, on the other side, was literally nurtured by the UFC on his way to the title. He fought ‘nobodies’ until his last bout against Petr Yan. Every fan with some knowledge knows that O’Mally lost that fight but the judges gave him the split decision win. And here he is, fighting for the title.

He has the talent and he has that Connor McGregor clown attitude, which makes him attractive. But will it be enough to beat Sterling, who is a tactical genius? O’Malley has the size advantage but when it comes to skills, Sterling is a complete fighter.

With this said, let’s take a look at the records of all fighters on the UFC 292 fight card.

UFC 292 Main Card

• Welterweight: Neil Magny (28-11-0) vs Ian Machado Garry (12-0-0)

• Bantamweight: Da’Mon Blackshear (14-5-1) vs Mario Bautista (12-2-0)

• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera (20-8-1) vs Pedro Munhoz (20-7-0)

UFC 292 Prelims

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman (15-6-0) vs Brad Tavares (19-9-0)

• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues (13-5-0) vs Denis Tiuliulin (10-7-0)

• Lightweight: Austin Hubbard (16-6-0) vs Kurt Holobaugh (20-7-0)

UFC 292 Early Prelims

• Middleweight: Andre Petroski (9-2-0) vs Gerald Meerschaert (35-16-0)

• Women’s Flyweight: Andrea Lee (13-7-0) vs Natalia Silva (15-5-1)

• Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva (16-4-0) vs Maryna Moroz (11-4-0)