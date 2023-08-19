UFC 292 is almost upon us and it is time we look at the actual matchups and make decisions. We have a great card to work with and a bunch of good ideas about what to pick. Here are our UFC 292 predictions.

UFC 292 Predictions: Main Card is Absolutely Stacked

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Prediction

Aljamain Sterling will make his fourth title defense. The 34-year-old fighter from New York won the championship belt in March 2021 in a duel with Russian Peter Yanov (disqualification, illegal knee strike). Then he won a rematch (separate decision), and also defeated the Americans TJ Dillashaw (technical knockout) and Henry Cejudo (separate).

Sterling has 23 wins (three by knockout, 11 decision, eight by submission) and three losses. Aljamain achieved great success in wrestling as a student. The Jamaican holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Sean O’Malley is second in the division rankings. The winning streak of the American has been going on for four fights. In the last fight in October 2022, he defeated Jan (separate) and received the right to hold a title fight. Prior to this, a native of Montana defeated the Brazilians Thomas Almeida (knockout) and Raulian Paive (technical knockout), as well as the American Chris Mutinho (technical knockout). The result of the fight with Pedro Munoz from Brazil was not counted.

O’Malley competed for the Legacy Fighting Alliance prior to signing with Dana White’s league. Sugar holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The 28-year-old fighter has 16 wins (11 by knockout, four by decision, one by submission) and one defeat.

Bookmakers consider Sterling the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight and we generally agree with them for our UFC 292 predictions. O’Malley can only count on his opponent to make a mistake to knock him out. However, this is unlikely to happen. We think that Sterling is a far better fighter and he is likely to achieve victory early here.

• The fight will not reach the distance

• Sterling by KO/TKO/Submission

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos Prediction

Zhang Weili is a current and two-time UFC strawweight champion. Also, the Chinese woman was the champion of the Kunlun Fight (KLF) kickboxing promotion. She has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Magnum won the championship belt in November 2022 in a duel with American Carla Esparza (submission).

The 34-year-old Zhang has 23 wins (11 by knockout, four by decision, eight by submission) and three losses.

Amanda Lemos is fifth in the division rankings. The Brazilian won the last two fights, defeating her compatriot Marina Rodriguez (technical knockout) in November 2022 and before that the American Michelle Waterson (submission).

However, in April 2022, Amandinha lost to Jessica Andrade (submission) from Brazil. The 36-year-old Lemos has 13 wins (eight by knockout, two by decision, three by submission) and two losses.

Bookmakers consider Zhang the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight and we absolutely agree with them for our UFC 292 predictions. Lemos is not among the formidable rivals in this division, despite the fact that she is in this title match. However, Weili is a complete fighter and is far more experienced. She should be able to win once again.

• Weili to win by KO/TKO/Submission

Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry Prediction

Neil Magny is ranked 11th in the division. The 36-year-old American has 31 wins (seven knockouts, 20 decisions, four submissions) and 11 losses. The Haitian Sensation performed in C3 Fights, Combat USA and the popular reality show The Ultimate Fighter before signing with Dana White’s league.

Mangy in the last fight defeated his compatriot Philip Rowe (separate decision of the judges). However, before that, lost to Gilbert Burns from Brazil. Neil holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Ian Garry is 13th in the division rankings. The Future was the Cage Warriors welterweight champion prior to signing with the UFC. In addition to martial arts, he was engaged in boxing and wrestling. The 25-year-old fighter has 16 wins (ten by knockout, four by decision, two by submission) and zero losses in MMA.

In the last fight, Garry defeated the American Daniel Rodriguez (technical knockout) in May 2023.

Bookmakers consider Garry the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight and we absolutely agree with them for our UFC 292 predictions. The Irishman, although young, is clearly determined to achieve serious success in the UFC. Ian has won all five of his UFC fights.

• Ian Garry to win by KO/TKO/Submission

UFC 292 Prelims Predictions: One Solid Prelim Battle

Gregory Rodrigues vs Danis Tiuliulin Prediction

Gregory Rodriguez is an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) National Champion, Smash Global MMA Winner, and former Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) Champion. The 31-year-old fighter from Brazil has 13 wins (seven by knockout, two by decision, four by submission) and five losses.

Robocop lost his last fight in January 2023 to his compatriot Bruno Ferreira (knockout). However, before that he won two victories, defeating the Americans Chidi Njokuani (technical knockout) and Julian Marquez (knockout).

Before moving to the UFC, Denis Tiuliulin played in M-1 Global, Legacy Fighting Alliance, Titan FC. However, he did not achieve great success. The native of Moscow will hold his fourth fight in the UFC. He last lost to Yun Yong Pak from South Korea. However, before that, he defeated the American Jamie Pickett (technical knockout).

The 35-year-old Russian has ten wins (nine by knockout, one by decision) and seven losses.

Bookmakers consider Rodriguez the clear favorite of the upcoming fight. However, we do not agree with them for our UFC 292 predictions. We would rather try something else. Tiuliulin will definitely not be a whipping boy. The Latin American will not be able to achieve an easy victory. And under certain scenarios, a Russian can also count on success. In such a situation, it is worth betting that the fight will not last the entire distance. The fighters have 20 early victories combined.

• The fight will not reach the distance

UFC 292 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

We saved one fight for last because it is a bit more complicated. You can consider this a bonus pick and not an official suggestion for a high stake. With this one, you will have more than enough UFC 292 predictions to work with.

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Prediction

Marlon Vera is ranked sixth in the division rankings. The Ecuadorian fighter entered the UFC after participating in the first season of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America. In his last fight, he lost to the American Cory Sandhagen (split decision) and interrupted the winning streak of four fights. The 30-year-old Vera has 21 wins (nine by knockout, four by decision, eight by submission) and eight losses. Chito holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Pedro Munhoz is a former Resurrection Fighting Alliance Welterweight Champion. The Brazilian is ranked tenth in the division rankings. In the last fight, he defeated the American Chris Gutierrez (unanimous decision). However, before that, he lost to Dominic Cruz from the USA and Brazilian Jose Aldo. The result of the fight with the American Sean O’Malley was not counted.

The 36-year-old fighter has 21 wins (four by knockout, seven by decision, ten by submission) and seven losses. The Young Punisher holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a brown belt in Judo.

Bookmakers consider Vera the clear favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC 292 predictions. You can agree with them. Munoz is a strong fighter, but by sporting standards, he is no longer so young. Yes, Vera lost to Sandhagen. But the American is a serious contender. This defeat should have angered Marlon and help him to defeat the Brazilian.

• Marlon Vera to win