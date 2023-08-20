Conor McGregor feeds Irish stout to Anthony Joshua Irish stout after Robert Helenius knockout
Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 292 tonight, after Zhang Weili puts her gold on the line.
Grappling specialist Sterling has proven a divisive champion since winning the belt from Petr Yan via DQ in 2021, despite the Jamaican-American securing successful defences against Yan and other ex-champions in TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo.
Meanwhile, O’Malley is one of the most exciting strikers in the UFC, and his popularity among fans has seen him rise through the rankings quickly. Will Sterling prove too tough a test for the younger American?
Fans will find out in this evening’s headline bout, which follows Zhang’s strawweight title defence against Amanda Lemos.
Brad Katona vs Cody Gibson
Decent elbow from Gibson, as Katona shoves him away from the clinch.
OH! A right hand stuns Gibson! Katona grabs the back of Gibson’s head and unloads uppercuts in a new clinch!
The bantamweights separate. Now a left hook lands clean for Katona, and a right cross!
Some terrific work from Katona there, which will surely have stolen the round.
Brad Katona vs Cody Gibson
The fighters briefly grapple against the fence, before separating and moving into the open.
Gibson with a good right cross; Katona with a nice jab. John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor’s coach, is in Katona’s corner.
Great combination from Gibson, who switches stances in the middle of it. He sees a one-two blocked upstairs but smashes a couple of hooks into the ribs of Katona.
Katona with a solid right hand now! Hard knee to the body by Gibson in the clinch.
Brad Katona vs Cody Gibson
Nice variety of punch from Gibson, who slides an uppercut through Katona’s guard then wings a hook around it.
Better activity and accuracy from Katona as the round draws to a close.
Brad Katona vs Cody Gibson
Clean, straight punch from Gibson early on, while Katona kicks low. The bantamweights then clinch, with Katona firing off a good uppercut to the body.
They separate, and again Katona kicks low. Now the fighters trade body kicks. Clean one-two from Gibson!
That certainly got Katona’s attention. Another clean right. And a hook! Great head movement from Gibson, too, to avoid Katona’s counters.
UFC 292 LIVE: Regular prelims begin
Both Gibson and Katona fought in the UFC in the past, and the winner of this fight will get a new UFC contract – a second shot in MMA’s flagship promotion.
Katona is actually seeking to become the first athlete ever to win The Ultimate Fighter twice.
Katona is sporting Team Conor McGregor attire, though he started this season on Team Michael Chandler before switching.
UFC 292 LIVE: Regular prelims begin
The regular prelims are upon us!
They begin with the bantamweight final of this year’s Ultimate Fighter competition.
Brad Katona takes on Cody Gibson.
Early prelim results
Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz via first-round submission (guillotine choke, 4:59)
UFC 292 LIVE: T-minus 15 minutes until regular prelims
The regular prelims begin in 15 minutes! We’ll give you a round-up of the early prelim results then, and it’s also when we’ll kickstart our live updates for the event.
UFC 292 LIVE: Sterling’s pound-for-pound spot
See where Aljamain Sterling ranks in our UFC pound-for-pound top 10…
O'Malley vs Sterling
Rising star Sean O’Malley will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 tonight.
O’Malley’s crisp and flashy striking has seen him win over a lot of fans, though his personality has proven divisive. In any case, the American has managed to set up a title shot without going through the wringer that many fighters do, in large part due to his profile.
“Sugar Sean” did, however, take on ex-champion Petr Yan last year, edging past the Russian with a controversial decision win.
Sterling also divides fans but is crafting an impressive resume, which features successful title defences against Yan, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo – all former champions.
The Jamaican-American’s grappling skills are expected to be the difference tonight, though he must beware O’Malley’s ability to produce a one-punch knockout.
