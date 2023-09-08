Interested in the UFC 293 payouts? So are we. So, let’s talk about it. UFC fighter pay is one of the most talked-about topics surrounding the UFC but outside of fighting. There are definitely examples of bad paydays for UFC fighters, but that’s not the case with the main event fighters at UFC 293.

Here, we’ll talk about the main card fighters for UFC 293 and what their wallets should be looking like after those checks hit. This will just be coverage of base pay per sources; the numbers are subject to change with PPV shares, post-fight bonuses and any of the many other variables that come into play.

UFC 293 Payouts: Adesanya and Strickland are Getting Paid Big Time

Again, these fighters are more than likely making more than what our sources are estimating as the base pay, but this is a great place to start. Sean Strickland is set to make half of a million dollars for this, his first shot at UFC gold. It’s hard not to be happy with that. Sean has been in the UFC since 2014 — love him or hate him, he deserves every bit of his UFC 293 payout.

The champion is making a million dollars, and that’s as his base pay. Adesanya is cashing in and it’s very well deserved. Izzy is the middleweight GOAT and he’s continuing to diminish any argument against that sentiment. Of course, with all that the champ has going for him, he’s aiming to make a bit more than that when all is settled. UFC fighter pay can be a bit harsh, but not for Adesanya.

UFC Fighter Pay for The Rest of the UFC 293 Card

The UFC 293 payouts for the rest of the main card aren’t too shabby. We’ve got a lot of big names and a lot of great matchups. Fueled by a lot of Australian talent, this event is sure to blow the roof off of the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Here is the UFC fighter pay, at a base level, for theUFC 293 main card fighters.

Israel Adesanya – $1,042,000

Sean Strickland – $532,000

Tai Tuivasa – $261,000

Alexander Volkov – $311,000

Manel Kape – $46,000

Felipe dos Santos – $16,000

Justin Tafa – $44,000

Austen Lane – $16,000

Tyson Pedro – $66,000

Anton Turkalj – $16,000

As we can see, there are some pretty big paydays on this main card. The lower payouts are on tied to Felipe dos Santos, who is making his UFC debut on short notice, and Anton Turkalj, who has yet to get his hand raised in the UFC despite being in some very fun and entertaining fights.

The upper portion of the UFC 293 main card is stacked with not only big names, but names that’ll put people in seats while the UFC goes down under. Additionally, Strickland, Tuivasa and Adesanya are must-see television, be it in the cage or during media events. Of course they deserve big payouts.

Alexander Volkov is quite the fighter and, though he wasn’t shown much attention at the press conference, he’s a threat to the homecoming of ‘Bam Bam’.

Adesanya vs Strickland – How do They Match up?

This should a a strikers’ delight of a fight. Adesanya is obviously one of the best kickboxers in the UFC right now. A bit more unorthodox is Strickland, but his pressure, cardio and hands have been too much for most fighters that have stepped before him.

Now, per the UFC 293 payouts, both Sean and Izzy are winners here. Both are leaving with a heavier wallet, but who’s leaving with the heavier belt? It seems that, at least on paper, the champion is better in the striking department. Will this bout be a striking-only fight? Who’s to tell, but if I had to take a guess, I’d say this fight would mostly take place on the feet.

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov

Do you like boring fights? If so, then look away for our UFC 293 co-main event. Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov will do battle in Sydney in what is sure to be one of the most exciting fights that 2023 could offer. Two well-rounded strikers going at it is always fun, but when you look at how durable they both are while also being prolific finishers, then that makes this fight so exciting.