



The UFC returns to one of its favorite locations – the Qudos Arena, six years after the last event here. UFC 293 will see the return of Israel Adesanya in a new title defense against the new challenger – Sean Strickland. Here is how you can get yourself some UFC 293 tickets.

UFC 293 Tickets: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of This Weekend

Up to this point, a big percentage of the UFC tickets have been sold. However, it is not too late and you can still get yours before the event. There are even some good spots left when we look at the seating chart in the arena. You can get them through the official UFC website or by following this link.

How much are the UFC tickets for this event?

There are multiple categories of tickets as this is a massive arena. With most of the affordable tickets gone, you would really have to empty those pockets if you want to attend the event. The cheapest UFC 293 tickets at the time of writing are $520,85. However, you can only purchase one of those as there is a limit on all orders.

The next price level is around $720 right now and depending on the section, those can go as high as $930. Surprisingly, some of the best seats in the arena remain free – those on the actual floor right next to the octagon. However, a single ticket in this section costs over $4000 right now.

Overall, there are a few hundred UFC 293 tickets left for you to choose from but you have to be quick as we are already a day into fight week.

UFC Tickets: How Long Will Adesanya’s New Reign Continue?

The main and co-main events of this PPV include two of the biggest stars from the region – Israel Adesanya and Tai Tuivasa. There is only one fighter that is missing here to make this card a certified all-timer – Alexander Volkanovski. Anyhow, this card is wild even without him.

Of course, a lot of regional fighters will get a chance to shine in front of the whole world and the prelims are not as attractive as the usual card in a PPV event in America. But given that Australia is not a frequent location for events, perhaps the high cost of the UFC 293 tickets is worth it.

What are your predictions for this main event? After Adesanya won his title back from Pereira, who also switched the weight class, is there anyone that can beat The Last Style Bender at Middleweight?

Strickland has been impressive over the last few years but he has been alternating between middleweight and light-heavyweight. He also lost to Cannonier and Alex Pereira, while Adesanya beat both. Can he really challenge Adesanya in a 5-round bout?

The post UFC 293 Tickets: Prices, Availability and Where to Buy appeared first on NY FIGHTS.



