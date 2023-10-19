Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news

UFC 294 takes place this weekend, as a stacked card culminates in two major fights, both of which came together on less than two weeks’ notice.

In the original main event of UFC 294, Islam Makhachev was due to defend the lightweight title in a rematch with Charles Oliveira, but the latter suffered a severe cut over his eye, leading him to be replaced by Alexander Volkanovski.

In February, Makhachev narrowly outpointed Volkanovski, who reigns as featherweight champion, and fans had hoped to see a rematch someday – not realising how soon it would in fact transpire.

In the co-main event, meanwhile, Kamaru Usman replaces the injured Paulo Costa on short notice, facing rising star Khamzat Chimaev in a huge match-up. Usman lost the welterweight title last year after a dominant reign, and now he makes his middleweight debut against one of the fiercest prospects in MMA.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 294?

UFC 294 takes place on Saturday 21 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The prelims are set to begin at 3pm BST (7am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Islam Makhachev, left, outpointed Alexander Volkanovski in a close fight in February (Getty Images)

Makhachev – 4/9; Volkanovski – 9/5

Chimaev – 2/5; Usman – 2/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 (lightweight title)

Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman (middleweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker (light-heavyweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves (middleweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Prelims

Tim Elliot vs Muhammad Mokaev (flyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov (featherweight)

Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek (lightweight)

Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)

Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)