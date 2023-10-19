With a few days left until UFC 294, the whole world is on the edge for arguably the best card of the entire year. Are there any UFC 294 tickets left? How can you get your hands on the last free seats in the arena? Here is everything you need to know.

UFC 294 Tickets: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of This Weekend

This has been the most anticipated card of 2023. And it has already provided more than enough drama. We saw numerous changes in the line-up, with Charles Oliveira and Paulo Costa being out from the main and co-main events. But their replacements definitely made this card even wilder – Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman, two of the greatest champions in MMA history.

As anticipated, the UFC tickets for this event sold out weeks before this event. At least the official ones. There is still a chance for you to grab one ahead of this event but you have to be prepared to pay a higher price.

If you follow this link, you will be transferred to the official UFC 294 page on Viagogo, where people resell their tickets. Right now, the prices range between 450 and 5000 dollars for a ticket, depending on the section in the arena. There are a few tickets per section available right now.

For comparison, we will list the original prices of the UFC 294 tickets for each tier. In total, there are eight different seat categories in the Etihad Arena. They go from Bronze to Diamond plus two VIP tiers. Here are the official numbers:

• Bronze: $135

• Silver: $220

• Gold: $350

• Platinum: $560

• Diamond: $1090

• VIP: $2270

• VVIP: $4350

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket on Viagogo is around $465, which is far more than the original price. But if you are keen on going, you can still get UFC 294 tickets.

UFC Tickets: Here’s Why You Don’t Want to Miss UFC 294

We already mentioned the last-minute changes in the top bouts on the card. This is an unprecedented situation as two current and former UFC champions stepped up on short notice with 11 days to train for the fights.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski was one of the biggest fights this year and we all know how questionable it was in the end. If you are a fan of the sport, you wouldn’t want to miss this one for nothing. And the co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman is no less important. The winner of this bout will get a title shot in early 2024.