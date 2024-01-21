Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face off before Saudi Arabia bout

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis will clash for the UFC middleweight title tonight, with the vacant women’s bantamweight belt also on the line in Toronto.

Strickland won the middleweight title with a seismic upset of Israel Adesanya in September, and now the controversial American makes his first defence of the belt. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Du Plessis enters the main event on the back of a surprise TKO of ex-champion Robert Whittaker in July.

Strickland and Du Plessis have fought each other before, in a sense, having brawled in the crowd at UFC 296 in December, and fans are expecting a scrappy contest this evening.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington will fight Mayra Bueno Silva to crown a new women’s bantamweight champion, seven months after the icon Amanda Nunes retired and relinquished the belt.

