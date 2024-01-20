With the UFC 297 weigh in now in the rearview mirror, we now know which of the fights taking place in Toronto, Canada this weekend have been made official.

Luckily for those attending the event (and those planning to watch the Pay-Per-View at home), all UFC 297 weigh in results regarding the main card won’t have any impact on scheduled bouts.

Yet, there is other UFC 297 news that is will worth knowing about from these weigh ins — and we’re going to recount it all with these UFC weigh in results.

UFC 297 Weigh In: Two Title Bouts Made Official

The most pressing UFC 297 weigh in news is that both title fights on this bout — the middleweight championship between Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis, and the women’s vacant bantamweight championship between Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva — have been made official, with all four of the fighters involved in the main and co-main events successfully making weight.

First to the scale for his first title defense! ⚖️@SStricklandMMA makes championship weight for tomorrow’s #UFC297 main event pic.twitter.com/o9VJ47OyQJ — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2024

After the excitement that the main event stirred during yesterday’s UFC 297 Press Conference, fans can now rest easy knowing that both Strickland and Du Plessis have successfully made their contracted wight.

There was also a bit of worry about UFC 297 weigh in results regarding the co-main event, because Raquel Pennington has missed weight in the past, and Mayra Bueno Silva always appears to have a big weight cut that often leaves her looking frail on the scale.

Yet, thankfully both fighters underwent their respective weight cuts flawlessly, and the two most highly-anticipated fight’s on the UFC’s first PPV offering of 2024 are set in stone.

UFC 297 Weigh In Results: Cachoeira Requires a Late Switch

Here are the complete UFC 297 weigh in results — including two misses, and one last-minute switch.

Main Card

Middleweight: Sean Strickland (184.75) vs Dricus du Plessis (184)

Sean Strickland (184.75) vs Dricus du Plessis (184) Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (135)

Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (135) Welterweight: Neil Magny (170.75) vs Mike Malott (170.5)

Neil Magny (170.75) vs Mike Malott (170.5) Middleweight: Chris Curtis (185.25) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Chris Curtis (185.25) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) Featherweight: Arnold Allen (145.5) vs Movsar Evloev (145.75)

Tomorrow’s title fight co-main is OFFICIAL ✅@RockyPMMA locks it on the scale for #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/YVRTJfs2BO — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2024

Prelims

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield (135.25)

Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield (135.25) Featherweight: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Sean Woodson (145.5)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Sean Woodson (145.5) Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey (135) vs Ramon Taveras (139.75)

Serhiy Sidey (135) vs Ramon Taveras (139.75) Women’s Strawweight: Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs Polyana Viana (115.75)

Of note is that Ramon Taveras missed the bantamweight limit by nearly four pounds. The bout will proceed as scheduled, however, with Taveras forfeiting 30% of his fight purse to Sidey.

Early Prelims

Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs Sam Patterson (169.5)

Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs Sam Patterson (169.5) Women’s Bantamweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius (133.0) vs Priscila Cachoeira (133.5)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (133.0) vs Priscila Cachoeira (133.5) Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon (127.5) vs Jimmy Flick (126)

Malcom Gordon missed the flyweight limit by one and a half pounds — but his bout with Jimmy Flick will proceed as scheduled, with Gordon giving Flick 20% of his purse.

In addition, the bout between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Priscila Cachoeira was supposed to be a 125-pound flyweight bout, but Cachoeira requested a last-minute change to bantamweight because she wasn’t going to make the previously agreed-upon weight. Jasudavicius agreed to it, so now their fight will proceed at bantamweight.

That does it for the UFC 297 weigh in results. While there was some excitement on the scales this morning, fight fans can be thankful that all bouts are still scheduled to take place on this promising fight card. Now all there’s left to do is wait for Saturday night to arrive!