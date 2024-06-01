Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 tonight, as the “Diamond” gets one last shot at undisputed gold.
Poirier, a veteran and fan favourite, previously held the interim belt but has twice failed to win the official lightweight title. In 2019, the American was submitted by then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and in 2021, Poirier lost a title fight against Charles Oliveira – again losing via submission.
As such, Poirier has admitted that he could retire after UFC 302, regardless of his result against Makhachev, who is a mentee and childhood friend of Khabib. In fact, Nurmagomedov will be in Makhachev’s corner in New Jersey, as the champion seeks a third successful title defence.
Makhachev, the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1, won the title by submitting Oliveira in 2022, and the Russian retained the belt twice in 2022 – beating Alexander Volkanovski both times. Volkanovski, who was featherweight champion at the time, lost to Makhachev on points then by knockout.
In tonight’s co-main event, ex-middleweight champion Sean Strickland faces former No 1 contender Paulo Costa. Their clash, like the main event, is scheduled for five rounds. Follow UFC 302 live updates and results below.
UFC 302 LIVE: Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov
The final prelim bout of the night is up next: Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov at middleweight.
Alex Pattle2 June 2024 02:27
UFC 302 LIVE: Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov
Heavyweight action now! Jailton Almeida faces Alexandr Romanov.
Almeida shoots for a single-leg takedown immediately. He switches to a body lock and completes the takedown.
He’s lying on top of Romanov by the fence, wearing down on his opponent. He bides his time before seizing his opportunity to take the back!
Almeida works on a rear naked choke, but Romanov fights the hands and is able to get upright on his knees.
Almeida attacks the submission again, and this time he locks it in clean! Romanov taps! It’s all over in round one!
Jailton Almeida def. Alexandr Romanov via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 2:27)
Alex Pattle2 June 2024 02:15
UFC 302 LIVE: Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki
Third and final round! Dawson complains of a low blow immediately, but the action quickly resumes. It came from both guys throwing kicks at the same time.
Once again Solecki defends a takedown attempt with a guillotine, but once again Dawson escapes!
The pattern of the fight continues, therefore: Dawson on top of Solecki by the cage wall.
Dawson is able to intermittently create space and rain down punches. Solecki reduces the distance again, and Dawson ends the round with more elbows.
Grant Dawson def. Joe Solecki via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Alex Pattle2 June 2024 02:02
UFC 302 LIVE: Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki
Dawson runs at Solecki and throws a flying knee immediately! It doesn’t quite land, and he tries a guillotine as the grappling begins…
He lets go and tries a takedown instead, and now it’s Solecki attempting a guillotine against the cage.
The sequence carries the lightweights away from the cage, but Solecki is still attacking the choke… and Dawson eventually pops his head out!
Solecki is doing well to restrict Dawson’s movement on top. The pair shuffle back to the cage.
Eventually Dawson gets off some good elbows, and BOTH men are covered in blood! It actually appears to be Dawson’s, though; it was hard to see what caused the cut…
Dawson gets a takedown early in this round.
Solecki again does a decent job at restricting his opponent’s offence from on top, but once more Dawson starts to slice through with elbows.
Now the lightweights are even bloodier! Solecki is backed up against the cage, on the canvas, trying to get over- and underhooks.
Alex Pattle2 June 2024 01:50
UFC 302 LIVE: Prelim updates incoming
Jake Matthews def. Phil Rowe via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
Okay! Our round-by-round updates are finally here: First up, Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki at lightweight.
Alex Pattle2 June 2024 01:45
UFC 302 LIVE: Prelim updates incoming
The early prelims are all wrapped up!
Bassil Hafez def. Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Ailin Perez def. Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Andre Lima def. Mitch Raposo via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
The regular prelims are just moments away, so don’t go anywhere.
Alex Pattle2 June 2024 01:04
UFC 302 LIVE: The ‘joke’ defining Poirier vs Makhachev debates
In Poirier’s long and storied MMA career, the fan favourite has earned six wins over four undisputed UFC champions. Yet none of those fighters held a UFC title when Poirier beat them, except Max Holloway in his second fight with the American; even then, Holloway was vying for the interim lightweight belt against Poirier, rather than defending his featherweight strap.
That is to say: For all of Poirier’s achievements, he has never won an undisputed UFC title. The “Diamond” claimed the interim 155lbs belt against Holloway in that 2019 rematch, adding to his past win over the Hawaiian, victories over Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez, and future wins over Conor McGregor. But the ‘official’ lightweight title has eluded Poirier.
Furthermore, the 35-year-old has beaten those champions by all imaginable means – decision, knockout, submission – but he has always failed at the technique he enjoys most: the guillotine.
Full main-event breakdown:
Alex Pattle2 June 2024 00:34
UFC 302 LIVE: Makhachev tops pound-for-pound rankings
Islam Makhachev is the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter – and he’s ours, too.
Alex Pattle2 June 2024 00:15
UFC 302 LIVE: New gloves to debut in New Jersey tonight
The UFC’s new gloves will debut tonight, with an updated design intended to produce eye pokes.
There will even be gold versions for Makhachev and Poirier in the main event.
But not every fighter is happy with the new gloves…
Alex Pattle2 June 2024 00:00
UFC 302: Khabib returns to coach Makhachev against familiar foe Poirier
Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in Makhachev’s corner this evening, coaching his childhood friend against Poirier.
Makhachev is seeking a third successful lightweight title defence, which would see the Russian match his childhood friend Khabib, who retained the belt three times before retiring undefeated and as champion in 2020.
“This means a lot,” Makhachev said. “This is like [adding] to striking 20 per cent, to wrestling 20 per cent, to the plan. It’s always great to have Khabib in the corner, because I think he gives me good advice in a lot of fights.”
More from Makhachev here:
Alex Pattle1 June 2024 23:45
