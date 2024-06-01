Almeida vs Kopylov – Round One

Kopylov attempts a takedown early but is unsuccessful but hits Almeida with a brutal left hook.

But Kopylov is relentless and secures a takedown in his second attempt but Almeida gets back to his feet.

Kopylov knocks Almeida down and throws down a flurry of punches but the fight is brought back to its feet as he doesn’t engage on the ground.

Kopylov lands another takedown and now is 2 for 3 on attempts.