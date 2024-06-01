Almeida vs Kopylov – Round One
Kopylov attempts a takedown early but is unsuccessful but hits Almeida with a brutal left hook.
But Kopylov is relentless and secures a takedown in his second attempt but Almeida gets back to his feet.
Kopylov knocks Almeida down and throws down a flurry of punches but the fight is brought back to its feet as he doesn’t engage on the ground.
Kopylov lands another takedown and now is 2 for 3 on attempts.
Last fight of the prelims coming up
Cesar Almeida and Roman Kopylov are battling in a three-round middleweight fight next.
Almeida has yet to lose in his UFC career so far touting a 5-0 record while Roman enters the bout with a 12-3 record.
Submission!
Almeida rushes into Romanov and takes him down to the mat and takes total control.
Almeida is relentless and stays locked in on Romanov’s neck and gets him to submit!
He gets the victory by rear naked choke and gives us our first finish of the night!
Time for Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov
Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov will clash in a three-round heavyweight clash.
Almeida enters the contest with a 20-3 record while Romanov comes in with a 17-2 record.
And the winner is…
Grant Dawson by unanimous decision!
Dawson vs Solecki – Round Three
Solecki comes out firing and throws a flurry of punches but quickly finds himself on his back once again.
Dawson continues to do what he has been doing all fight and continues to maul Solecki in the corner.
It is all but over.
