UFC 317 winners & runners‑up
Main event & co‑main
Ilia Topuria def. Charles Oliveira – KO Round 1 (Topuria wins lightweight title; Oliveira runner‑up)
Alexandre Pantoja def. Kai Kara‑France – Submission Round 3 (Pantoja champion; Kara‑France runner‑up)
Main card
Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval – Unanimous Decision (Royval runner‑up)Beneil Dariush def. Renato Moicano – Unanimous Decision (Moicano runner‑up)
Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima – Unanimous Decision (Lima runner‑up)
Preliminary Card
Gregory Rodrigues def. Jack Hermansson – KO Round 1
Jose Miguel Delgado def. Hyder Amil – KO Round 1
Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araújo – Unanimous Decision
Terrance McKinney def. Viacheslav Borshchev – Submission Round 1
Jacobe Smith def. Niko Price – Submission Round 2
Jhonata Diniz def. Alvin Hines – Unanimous Decision
Main event earnings & PPV shares (estimate as of June, 2025)
Ilia Topuria earned approximately $3.5 million, including a $750,000 base salary, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, and roughly $2.7 million from PPV shares (based on ~900,000 buys).
Charles Oliveira earned a base pay of $500,000 with an estimated PPV haul of $850,000–$2 million, bringing his total payout to $1.3–$1.8 million .
Title defenders & standout bonuses
Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja received a $500,000 base salary, plus $700,000–$1.2 million from PPV revenue, totaling about $1.2 million .
Challenger Kai Kara‑France earned $400,000 base and an estimated $100,000–$300,000 PPV share, totaling $600,000–$700,000.
Contender pay & bonus winners
Joshua Van received $85,000 base, $10,000 win bonus, and $50,000 Fight of the Night, totaling around $145,000.
Brandon Royval earned $110,000 base, $11,000 appearance bonus, and $50,000 Fight of the Night, totaling approximately $171,000.
Gregory Rodrigues earned $200,000 base, $11,000 win bonus, and $50,000 Performance of the Night, totaling roughly $261,000.
UFC 317 main event payout summary
|Fighter
|Base Pay
|Bonus
|Est. PPV Share
|Total Payout
|Ilia Topuria
|$750K
|$50K (Perf.)
|~$2.7M
|~$3.5M
|Charles Oliveira
|$500K
|—
|$850K–$2M
|~$1.8M
|Alexandre Pantoja
|$500K
|—
|$700K–$1.2M
|~$1.2M
|Kai Kara‑France
|$400K
|—
|$100K–$300K
|~$700K
|Joshua Van
|$85K
|$60K (Win/FOTN)
|—
|~$145K
|Brandon Royval
|$110K
|$61K (FOTN)
|—
|~$171K
|Gregory Rodrigues
|$200K
|$61K (Win/Perf.)
|—
|~$261K