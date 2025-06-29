UFC 317 winners & runners‑up

Main event & co‑main

Ilia Topuria def. Charles Oliveira – KO Round 1 (Topuria wins lightweight title; Oliveira runner‑up)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Kai Kara‑France – Submission Round 3 (Pantoja champion; Kara‑France runner‑up)

Main card

Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval – Unanimous Decision (Royval runner‑up)Beneil Dariush def. Renato Moicano – Unanimous Decision (Moicano runner‑up)

Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima – Unanimous Decision (Lima runner‑up)

Preliminary Card

Gregory Rodrigues def. Jack Hermansson – KO Round 1

Jose Miguel Delgado def. Hyder Amil – KO Round 1

Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araújo – Unanimous Decision

Terrance McKinney def. Viacheslav Borshchev – Submission Round 1

Jacobe Smith def. Niko Price – Submission Round 2

Jhonata Diniz def. Alvin Hines – Unanimous Decision

Main event earnings & PPV shares (estimate as of June, 2025)

Ilia Topuria earned approximately $3.5 million, including a $750,000 base salary, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, and roughly $2.7 million from PPV shares (based on ~900,000 buys).

Charles Oliveira earned a base pay of $500,000 with an estimated PPV haul of $850,000–$2 million, bringing his total payout to $1.3–$1.8 million .

Title defenders & standout bonuses

Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja received a $500,000 base salary, plus $700,000–$1.2 million from PPV revenue, totaling about $1.2 million .

Challenger Kai Kara‑France earned $400,000 base and an estimated $100,000–$300,000 PPV share, totaling $600,000–$700,000.

Contender pay & bonus winners

Joshua Van received $85,000 base, $10,000 win bonus, and $50,000 Fight of the Night, totaling around $145,000.

Brandon Royval earned $110,000 base, $11,000 appearance bonus, and $50,000 Fight of the Night, totaling approximately $171,000.

Gregory Rodrigues earned $200,000 base, $11,000 win bonus, and $50,000 Performance of the Night, totaling roughly $261,000.

UFC 317 main event payout summary