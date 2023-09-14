The UFC Fight Night 226 fight card is as stacked as a free card gets! Really, this is pay-per-view worthy but I’m not going to complain about saving money. Here, we’ll take a look at the UFC fight card tonight. It is subject to change, of course, but for now, this is what we’re looking at.

The main event is a rematch between the consensus woman’s flyweight GOAT and the girl who stole the belt from her earlier this year. But, before we get to that, we’ve got an entire main card of bangers we should talk about! Here, we’ll go a bit more in depth on the UFC Fight Night 226 card.

UFC Fight Night 226 Fight Card – Everything You Need to Know

It’s always cool to get a former champion on a fight night event, but a champion, too? The UFC Fight Night 226 fight card an A+ in my book in terms of a free event. There are a few standout fights on the main card and a lot of talent that is just waiting for that blow up performance. So, with a card like this, it’s always fun to watch live rather than catch the highlights later.

Alexa Grass vs Valentina Shevchenko

This fight has everything. Emotional intrigue, a title, five rounds, two of the scariest fighters on the roster — as soon as this fight was announced, my schedule was cleared. Alexa Grasso was able to read Valentina and take her back. After that, the fight was over and the unthinkable happened; Shevchenko finally lost to someone not named Amanda Nunes. And new!

We’ll, if any champ deserves an immediate rematch, it’s certainly ‘Bullet’. He reign as the flyweight champion is one if the more impressive runs in UFC history. It’s not like her opponents weren’t the best at the time, it’s just that she made them look like they did not belong in there with her.

For the UFC Fight Night 226 Fight Card, our marquee bout is the long-awaited rematch between Grasso and Shevchenko. We’ll get a lot of answers as the flyweight division adds another chapter to its lineage.

Kevin Holland vs Jack Della Maddelena

Tell me this isn’t one of the best examples of matchmaking in 2023. You can’t, I won’t listen. There is no chance that this fight is anything short of incredible; and, yes, I knocked on wood after saying that. This fight has everything. On paper, this is a striker vs a well-rounded fighter. On top of that, both are as durable as they come.

Holland is coming off of a very one-sided victory over Michael Chiesa at UFC 291. Holland locked in a D’Arce choke after making Chiesa shoot a desperation shot and got the tap in the first round. Now that he’s on a two-fight winning streak with two straight finishes, Holland is using the UFC Fight Night 226 fight card to take things up a level.

Jack Della Maddalena is in the list of the most talked about welterweight contenders. This guy has some of the best boxing in the UFC and that’s without question. He’ll be looking to use his crisp technique to poke holes in Holland’s unorthodox style, but Kevin is one of the most durable tests Jack could’ve taken up.

UFC Fight Night 226 Fight Card – Main Card

Again, nothing but bangers here. A title fight and a whole lot of great scraps to set the stage for us, we’re in for a treat. So, here’s our main card as we know it.

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

Kevin Holland vs Jack Della Maddalena

Raúl Rosas Jr. vs Terrence Mitchell

Daniel Zellhuber vs Christos Giagos

Fernando Padilla vs Kyle Nelson

This card has all the makings to be a memorable one. To follow up the momentum of the Contender Series this week, which was one of the best episodes in the show’s history, we’ve got this stacked card to keep us moving throughout the month.