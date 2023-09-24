It’s time for the lightweight division to show us what it’s got! Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot is the marquee bout for UFC Fight Night 228 and it’s a great fight for the 155lb division. The winner here will be one step closer to that title shot that everyone is after. In one of the hardest fights to predict of the year, these fighters will test each other and see who’s ready to take the next step.

Here, we’ll see two of the best in the world going at it make a claim for them being in the title conversation. The lightweight division is probably the most stacked division in the UFC and it’s hard to really stand out when the bar is set so high. However, a great performance from either Fiziev of Gamrot here will have the entire division on notice.

Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot – What’s on the Line?

This is not a title eliminator by any means. I mean, the winner is definitely taking a huge step closer to the belt, but the lightweight division has so much going on already, it’ll be hard to truly call for a title shot with a win here. With that being said, a win here could lead to a title eliminator fight.

UFC Fight Night 228 has been stellar so far and this headlining bout is the perfect way to punctuate such a great night of fights. This is such a hard fight to imagine playing out, and luckily, we don’t have to imagine any more. Let’s get to the live results for Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot.

Rafael Fizeiv vs Mateusz Gamrot Live Results

The UFC is spoiling us with this main event fight. The wait is over, it’s time to see who’s going to secure the win and take a step closer to a title shot at the steep 155lb UFC division. Falling into the “striker vs grappler” category, this bout is more than it seems to be on paper. Both Fiziev and Gamrot are as complete as fighters in the UFC get.

Having fought the top of the top, both parts of our main event have potential in spades to back the skill that they’ve shown in their most recent bouts. Here, we should expect to see the best version of either fighter.

Round 1: Thank you, UFC. This fight is spectacular already. You can really tell that both fighters took the other seriously. Gamrot’s striking is looking great and Fiziev is escaping takedowns that should’ve been finished twice over. This was a very close round; Gamrot had more pressure and connected with the right hand a lot, but the bigger moments went to Rafael. It could go either way.

10-9 Fiziev

Round 2: We’re not even a minute into round two and Mateusz would not be denied a takedown in the second round of the fight. Rafael works his way to the fence to ward off Gamrot taking the back. They break and you’d think that this was good for Rafael, but it was not. He throws a kick and something went wrong.

Fizeiev drops, having injured himself somehow. It looks like it’s a knee injury. Gamrot gets the win, but nowhere near in ideal fashion.

Official Result: Mateusz Gamrot via second round TKO(injury)