The UFC Fight Night 228 results are indicative of a great night of action. The main event certainly left all of us wanting more, but it’s the nature of the game. Hopefully Rafael Fiziev can make a quick recovery and bounce back before the division moves on too much. Either way, both Rafael and Mateusz Gamrot looked really good for as long as we got to see them perform.

The card in its entirety was incredible, though! A lot of finishes, a lot of good scraps and a lot to talk about. We got to see Bryce Mitchell jump back into the win column, Marina Rodriguez reassure us that she’s a threat and a lot of fun finishes. Let’s get into it!

UFC Fight Night 228 Results – Fiziev Falls Due to a Leg Injury

This really sucks. The first round was as entertaining as it was intriguing. Fairly even, though I had Fiziev taking the round since he had the bigger moments; it could’ve gone either way, though. The fight really had just gotten started when Fiziev fell due to injury. The first round was definitely a feeling out process.

Round two, things got going; Gamrot secured a takedown, but when Rafael returned to his feet, he tried to get back at Mateusz with a kick that ultimately ended the fight, but not in the way he’d hoped. Things were starting to heat up but the momentum was extinguished in a flash.

With how good both of these fighters are, it seems like it’s an eventuality that they run this one back. For now, it’s Gamrot that’ll move forward and Fiziev, still only 30-years-old, that’ll be sidelined for a bit.

UFC Results: Bryce Mitchell Gets the Win

Bryce Mitchell got the job done! I love fights like this because even though Dan Ige lost, it felt like he won a little bit, too. He was able to bust Bryce up on the feet and make it a competitive fight. Bryce’s antics may not be everyone’s favorites, but nobody can deny that he’s a threat in the division.

Having suffered his first loss in the UFC just one fight ago, a bit of faith in Mitchell was lost. Losing to Ilia Topuria really isn’t a knock on anyone, but Mitchell pulled out of a fight against Movsar Evloev and that further buried fans’ hope in ‘Thug Nasty’. This win was more than just him bouncing back into the winner’s circle, but a reminder that he’s still a threat in the featherweight division.

Marina Rodriguez Dominates Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Well, this was sad. We saw Michelle Waterson-Gomez get beaten and for way too long. Whether this was a mistake by the matchmakers or just one of those blow outs that happens, it was as upsetting to watch as a Michelle fan as it was hard to watch as a fan of timely stoppages. Marina Rodriguez was able to put a beating on ‘The Karate Hottie’ after being out-grappled for the early goings of the opening round.

Rodriguez deserves a lot of credit for this win; her shot selection was immaculate and her ability to wear on Michelle were key factors in this fight turning the way that it did. Rodriguez should take a step up in competition next now that she’s snapped her losing streak.

UFC Fight Night 228 Results: Bryan Battle Bounces Back

After getting dropped in the first round, Bryan Battle was able to find a rear-naked choke in the final moments of the second round. A race against the clock made it really interesting, but Bryan adds another finish to his record and makes it two in a row. Bryan is continuing to make it be known that he’s someone that we need to keep an eye on. Oh, and happy belated birthday to him.

Fletcher obviously had the biggest moment in the first round, having dropped Bryan with an elbow. That short reach of his made things a bit hard for him to get inside on Battle, but when he did get in, the shots were very heavy. 5-1 in the UFC, Bryan Battle is a rising star that has nothing but exciting match ups to make after this win.

UFC Results: Charles Jourdain Continues to Impress

The UFC Fight Night 228 results started with Charles Jourdain getting his fifth submission win. The previous training camp as he preparded for Kron Gracie may have spilled over into this fight and we saw a man adamant on taking a neck, you know, taking a neck. Jourdain is a finisher and an exciting fighter, expect big things from him!