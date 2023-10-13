UFC Fight Night 230 odds have landed and it promises to be a blockbuster of a night.

Sodiq Yusuff is the bookmakers’ favorite in the main event, backed to raise his stock even further and climb up the rankings by beating his headline opponent and UFC stalwart, Edson Barboza. With “Super” Yusuff’s compact style and impressive punching power, we think that makes sense.

Elsewhere at Fight Night 230 there are some nailed-on favorites who could help boost that accumulator, by gaining a straightforward victory; the likes of Chris Gutierrez and Terrance McKinney on the undercard, as well as Edgar Chairez in the main action.

The first fight on the main card promises to be wildly unpredictable too, with fight of the night contention a real possibility. So let’s get into and take a look at all of the betting odds for this UFC event.

UFC Fight Night 230 Odds: The Best Yusuff vs Barboza Odds

In Yusuff’s last five fights, one has ended by KO/TKO, one by submission and the other three by way of decision, so there should be some good odds available. As ever, we’ve rounded up the best odds from a selection of bookies, so let’s get into it and see what makes sense for this fight, regarding overall victory, method of victory and round betting.

UFC Fight Night 230 Odds: Moneyline

The moneyline odds certainly favor the aforementioned Yusuff, coming in at -163 for a straight-up victory. He’s won seven of his last eight fights too, and he recently went the distance with the extremely impressive number four-ranked Arnold Allen. Barboza shouldn’t be overlooked though. Whilst his career looked to be all but over after that crushing defeat to Justin Gaethje back in 2019, he’s since had somewhat of a resurgence, picking up three wins in his last five fights, and let’s not forget, he went the distance with Khabib, not something many people can say.

UFC Fight Night 230 Odds: Method of Victory

The odds start to look much more tempting as we move into method of victory. Interestingly, Barboza comes out favorite for KO/TKO victory at +210, compared to Yusuff at +260. Then again, Barboza did score a first-round stoppage victory last time out, ending the fight against Quarantillo with a slick knee, up against the cage as his opponent stepped in.

Submission victory is where the risky money is on this fight, with +500 and +2000 being offered for Yusuff and Barboza. This could be a decent bet, given Yusuff dismantled Don Shainis inside 30 seconds just a couple weeks ago, via guillotine. However, four of Barboza’s last seven fights have gone to decision, with him losing three, and, Yusuff has picked up two of his last four wins after going the distance. At +275, that bet makes a lot of sense.

UFC Fight Night 230 Odds: Round to Win

Bizarrely enough, if you take a look back through the last 20 fights combined for both guys, you won’t find a single second-round victory among them. Superstition suggests this is never going to happen, probability, however, means it’s could worth a punt. If the fight does finish early, a first-round stoppage remains most likely, and whilst the bookies suggest that should come via Barboza, we think there’s a good chance Yusuff could simply overwhelm his ageing opponent, if he does, you’re looking at +850.

UFC Fight Night 230: Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

We’ve already mentioned a few fighters that should take a comfortable victory. One fight in particular though, that looks like a really intriguing matchup, is Christian Rodriquez vs Cameron Saiiman.

Rodriguez has solid wrestling fundamentals crafted throughout high school, he also has experience beyond his years, a high fight IQ and loves to put pressure on guys. His opponent Saiiman also has a dogged and high energy style, he can take a punch too. Both guys have fought 18 times combined so far, and have just one loss between them.

Of Rodriguez’s last four wins, he’s taken two via decision (+160), and two via submission (+450). Our money however, would go on Saiiman via KO/TKO at +400, something which he’s achieved in three of his last four fights, the last of which came inside just one round against Terrence Mitchell, on the Volkanovski card back in July.

All things said, Fight Night 230 looks to be stacked with good odds and interesting matchups all over the cards. Whatever you bet on, just make sure to catch the event in all its glory.

Hall of Famer Michael Bisping will be guiding you through the fights, joined by former Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz – and whatever happens, it promises to be an explosive night of fighting with some real up-and-coming talent on display.