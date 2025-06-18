UFC Fight Night makes its highly anticipated debut in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a thrilling main card event featuring former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill taking on rising contender Khalil Rountree.

The matchup headlines what promises to be an action-packed main card, showcasing elite talent and fierce competition between the two US fighters.

Incidentally, both the fighters had faced stoppage losses to former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, adding an extra layer of urgency and redemption to their high-stakes showdown.

Hill (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), known for his knockout power and composure in the Octagon, looks to reassert his dominance, while Rountree (14-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) aims to climb into title contention.

After being knocked out by Pereira at UFC 300, Hill is now on the first losing skid of his career, following it up with a TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 in January.

Meanwhile, Rountree hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since his brutal fight with Pereira at UFC 307 last October, which ended in a stoppage defeat.

Other than Hill-Rountree battle, the main card will spotlight three athletes representing the host nation, adding local flair to an already stacked lineup.

The rest of the card is filled with a series of competitive and compelling matchups, promising an exciting night of high-level action for fight fans around the world.

HOW TO WATCH UFC FIGHT NIGHT BAKU LIVE

Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

Date: June 21, Sunday

Time: 3pm ET

Venue: Baku Crystal Hall — Baku, Azerbaijan

Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

OTHER UFC BAKU MAIN CARD MATCHES

Rafael Fiziev vs Ignacio Bahamondes

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev

Tofiq Musayev vs Myktybek Orolbai

Nazim Sadykhov vs Nikolas Motta

Muhammad Naimov vs Bogdan Grad

PRELIM MATCHES