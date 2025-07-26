UFC Fight Night featuring Robert Whittaker versus Reinier de Ridder for the main event is set to take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This comes as UFC has announced that Britain’s Tom Aspinall will defend his UFC undisputed heavyweight title for the first time against Frenchman Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

UFC fight night is scheduled for July 26, 2025. While prelims will start at noon, main card is scheduled at 3 pm (ET). The UFC fight will be live telecast at ABC and ESPN+ in the US.

UFC Fight Card Main Card (ABC / ESPN+)

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder (Middleweight, main event)

Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee (Bantamweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov (Featherweight / Bantamweight crossover)

Shara Magomedov vs. Marc‑André Barriault (Middleweight)

UFC Fight card Undercard (Prelims on ESPN / ESPN+)

Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov (Light Heavyweight)

Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci (Women’s Strawweight)

Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal (Welterweight)

Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekana (Light Heavyweight)

Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen (Featherweight)

Martin Buday vs. Marcus “Buchecha” (Heavyweight)

Davey Grant vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (Bantamweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder: A high-profile middleweight clash with former champion Robert Whittaker facing the unbeaten former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder.

Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee: Former bantamweight champion Yan returns in a featured bout.

Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov and Shara Magomedov vs. Barriault round out a strong mix of established names and emerging talent.

Krylov vs Guskov: Light heavyweight matchup shaking up division hierarchy.

FAQs

Q1. What time does UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder start?

A1. UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder takes place on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the US, prelims start at 12:00 p.m (ET), and main card begins at 3:00 p.m (ET).

Q2. Who is fighting in the main event, and what’s at stake?

A2. The main event features Robert Whittaker, the former UFC Middleweight Champion, facing off against Reinier de Ridder, the former ONE Championship double champ (middleweight and light heavyweight).

