She split with her first husband, AFL star Brad Miller, back in 2015, and went on to marry millionaire Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell in 2021.

But Pia Whitesell is still friendly with her ex Brad, and was seen attending the UFC in Sydney with the two men.

They trio were also joined by Pia and Brad’s son Lennox, 16, and the Home and Away star’s eldest son Lennox, 20, from a previous relationship.

The group appeared to be getting along famously, with Patrick seen shaking hands with Brad before the pair enjoyed a light-hearted chat.

Brad, who usually shies away from the spotlight, also happily chatted with Pia as well as Isaiah and Lennox, who looked thrilled to be spending time with him.

Pia and Brad were married from 2007 to 2015.

The actress went on to marry American talent executive Patrick in 2021, and has since relocated to Los Angeles.

The modern family were there to watch middleweight fighters Adesanya vs Strickland at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena at the city’s Olympic Park.

Pia looked stunning in a pair of tailored forest green trousers and a suit jacket, which carried over her forearm.

She paired the suit with a tight-fitting black Prada top.

The former Home and Away star accessorised with a pair of designer sunglasses and she carried her belongings in a Celine handbag.

The star accentuated her natural complexion with minimal makeup and wore her brunette tresses down.

Patrick opted for a pair of jeans and a black long-sleeve t-shirt and some designer shades.

Brad also opted for a black t-shirt and trousers paired with sneakers.

Despite enjoying a high-profile career and romance with Pia for almost a decade, Brad now lives a more reclusive life away from the cameras.

He made a move to the Gold Coast Suns as an assistant coach ahead of the 2022 Premiership season, but now looks to be back in Sydney.

The former couple got together in 2005, a year before Lennox was born. He was an AFL pin-up boy and she was a successful model at the time.

They were married for eight years and they were regularly spotted at red carpet events around Melbourne during that time.

Pia’s career took off in 2014, when she landed the role of Kat Chapman on Home and Away. The pair battled rumours their relationship was on the rocks soon after.

Pia later told Marie Claire Australia that she struggled to balance her family life and filming commitments for the soap.

‘I’d shoot all day, jump on a plane, race home and make dinner – it was like I was working full-time in both places,’ Pia told Marie Claire.

‘I was trying to do everything and it took a toll on me physically, I think it took its toll on everything.’

Following her split from Brad she went on to date producer Tyson Mullane. That union lasted from November 2017 to April 2019.

Pia confirmed she was dating Patrick in December 2019. The pair were secretly wed in 2021, and she then moved to Los Angeles.

Pia’s transformation from soap star to international jet setter was complete after she tied-the-knot with the Hollywood heavyweight.

Patrick is the Executive Chairman of William Morris Endeavor, who is believed to have a net worth of around USD $600 million.

He is the ex-husband of journalist Lauren Sánchez, who is now engaged to the world’s richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Pia is regularly seen at high-profile LA events including at the Oscars Party in March this year.

Although private, the couple do share photos from their many trips across the world, including for Euro summer this year.