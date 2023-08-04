The UFC on ESPN 50 odds are in and they look just about as one would expect. Rob Font has taken this fight on short notice. He’s taking the place of an injured Umar Nurmagomedov and is taking on Cory Sandhagen in a fight that has some serious title implications tied to it. Here, we’ll delve into the UFC betting odds and give you all the information you’ll need to know.

Now, UFC odds aren’t always indicative of who’s going to win, and who doesn’t love an underdog? Rob Font has one of the best jabs in the UFC, nevermind the bantamweight division. Put together two dynamic strikers that have never been knocked out, and we’ve got a can’t-miss main event on our hands. Time for the numbers! Let’s jump into the Sandhagen vs Font odds.

UFC on ESPN 50 Odds: The Best Sandhagen vs Font Odds

We’ve crunched the numbers, ran the details and did perused various bookies to give you all of the details you’ll need to know if betting and/or just to speculate as a fan. Below, you’ll find all of the interesting and pertinent Sandhagen vs Font odds that will be a talking point for this weekend.

Sandhagen vs Font Odds – Moneyline

It seems that everyone is in agreeance that the ‘Sandman’ should get his hand raised come Saturday night. While he has the benefit of knowing he was going to fight on August 5th for quite sometime longer, he’s taking a short notice fight against Font the same way Font is taking a short notice fight against Cory.

Corey Sandhagen -340 Rob Font BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Corey Sandhagen -350 Rob Font +260 BET WITH BETMGM Corey Sandhagen -345 Rob Font +260 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Regardless, these UFC odds are showing that Sandhagen will get the job done this weekend. Not only that, but a finish looks favorable, too. Let’s look into it.

UFC Odds – Sandhagen vs Font Method of Victory

As we mentioned earlier, neither Font nor Sandhagen have been finished by KO/TKO. Both fighters, when losing, mostly lose via decision and have only been finished once, that was by submission.

Sandhagen via KO/TKO +165 Sandhagen via Submission +600 Sandhagen via Decision +165 Font via KO/TKO +750 Font via Submission +2000 Font via Decision +750 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Sandhagen via KO/TKO +150 Sandhagen via Submission +600 Sandhagen via Decision +150 Font via KO/TKO +750 Font via Submission +2000 Font via Decision +750 BET WITH BETMGM Sandhagen via KO/TKO +155 Sandhagen via Submission +800 Sandhagen via Decision +205 Font via KO/TKO +750 Font via Submission +2000 Font via Decision +510 BET WITH BETRIVERS

However, a KO/TKO for Cory Sandhagen is sitting around the +155 mark. Again, the Sandhagen vs Font odds are only educated guesses, but to think that either fighter could be the first to knock the other out isn’t farfetched, especially when noting that Font was dropped five times within two fights prior to his win against Adrian Yanez.

Sandhagen vs Font Round to Win

Per usual, the longer the fight goes, the less likely the UFC odds think we’ll see a finish. Font’s last two stoppage wins, including his last fight, have been by first round TKO. Sandhagen’s last first-round victory was back in 2021 and in under thirty-seconds at the expense of Frankie Edgar.

Sandhagen round 1 +450 Sandhagen round 2 +650 Sandhagen round 3 +850 Sandhagen round 4 +1400 Sandhagen round 5 +2000 Font round 1 +2000 Font round 2 +2500 Font round 3 +2800 Font round 4 +3500 Font round 5 +4000 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Sandhagen round 1 +450 Sandhagen round 2 +650 Sandhagen round 3 +850 Sandhagen round 4 +1400 Sandhagen round 5 +2000 Font round 1 +2000 Font round 2 +2500 Font round 3 +2800 Font round 4 +3300 Font round 5 +4000 BET WITH BETMGM Sandhagen round 1 +480 Sandhagen round 2 +680 Sandhagen round 3 +1000 Sandhagen round 4 +1300 Sandhagen round 5 +1500 Font round 1 +1900 Font round 2 +2400 Font round 3 +3000 Font round 4 +3500 Font round 5 +4000 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Considering the durability of both fighters, it’s not hard to see this one going to decision. The UFC betting odds and the fighting styles make it seem like a submission is unlikely, but you never know.

Best UFC on ESPN 50 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

While the titular bout is enough to be excited about, there’s plenty more of action to jerk the curtain for our main event. We’ve looked that the Sandhagen vs Font odds, but what about some of the other UFC betting odds for UFC on ESPN 50? We’ll take a quick look at some of the other interesting UFC odds and fun fights that are on the bill.

Billy Quarantillo (-175) vs Damon Jackson (+145)

Cody Durden (+160) vs Jake Hadley (-192)

Diego Lopes (-170) vs Gavin Tucker (+142)

Ignacia Bahamondes (-230) vs Ludovit Klein (+190)

Jessica Andrade (+295) vs Tatiana Suarez (-375)

Here are some more of the UFC on ESPN 50 odds. There are plenty of fun fights and interesting odds to look at for this event, but we pulled out some of the odds that are talking points for this card.

Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson is an absolute inspiration, but when he loses, it tends to be violently and by strikes. Now, Billy isn’t exactly a one-punch knockout artist, but rather, his volume does the damage for him; this fight could go a lot of directions, but it’s looking like Quarantillo is the favorite due to his penchant for the finish and Damon’s susceptibility on the feet.

Jessica Andrade vs Tatiana Suarez

Tatiana Suarez will look to make it ten in a row and three world champions in her win column. She’s taking on the heavy-handed and prolific finisher, Jessica Andrade. Jessica was the strawweight queen not too long ago; after a brief stint up at flyweight, she’s back down to 115lbs to try and recapture the throne she once sat at.

After a four-year hiatus, Tatiana Suarez returned at flyweight and made quick work of Montana De La Rosa. Now, she’s turned her sights back to capturing the strawweight crown and, should she make it through Andrade, she’ll make a great case as to why she’s only a fight or two away from a title shot.