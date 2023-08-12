The UFC on ESPN 51 payouts are looking pretty good, and with a card as stacked as this one, we shouldn’t have expected anything else. There are a lot of big and well-tenured names on this card, so the payouts will be pretty nice. With a former champ in our main event and a hall of famer to co-main, this is a can’t-miss card.

Here, we’ll take a look at the UFC on ESPN 51 prize money. No UFC bonuses will be included, just the guaranteed base UFC payout. With UFC fighter pay always being a hot topic, it’s nice to stay on top of what the events are paying out, especially for the main card fighters that have earned the big bucks. Let’s jump into it.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Luque and dos Anjos be paid at UFC on ESPN 51?

Headlined by former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and prolific finisher Vicente Luque, this free fight card has all the makings of being a historic one. The replay value on the names in the main card is incredible. So, what are the two titular fighters going to be pocketing tomorrow night? Here’s what we have for the UFC on ESPN 51 payouts.

A perk of being a former champion is that the UFC payouts look pretty nice. Per sources, RDA will be making a base pay of $300,000 with a $21,ooo incentive pay; this doesn’t include and potential UFC bonuses that’ll be given out after the fight, such as a Fight of the Night bonus or a win bonus.

Though UFC fighter pay can seem a bit off at times, the UFC is treating Vicente Luque pretty well. He’ll be looking at a $200,000 base pay coupled with a $16,000 incentive pay. The UFC on ESPN 51 prize money is pretty solid for this event, giving out multiple six-figure purses.

UFC on ESPN 51 Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

The remaining UFC on ESPN 51 payouts look rather nice, too. There are a lot of great fighters on this card. For the more frequent watchers, you’ll probably recognize most all of these fighters. For the more casual fans, we’ve still got guys like Rafael dos Anjos and Cub Swanson to bring in some more attention.

So, for a card like this, the money shelled out from the UFC to the fighters is pretty nice. Big names, great match making, and the fighter pay isn’t too bad either. Which is a huge plus for the fans — happy fighters means a better environment and subsequently better fights. Here’s the rest of the UFC on ESPN 51 prize money for the main card fighters before any post-fight UFC bonuses.

Rafael dos Anjos – $321,000

Vicente Luque – $216,000

Cub Swanson – $141,000

Hakeem Dawodu – $66,000

Khalil Rountree – $86,000

Chris Daukus – $86,000

Polyana Viana – $66,000

Iasmin Lucindo – $16,000

AJ Dobson – $16,000

Tafon Nchukwi – $36,000

Josh Fremd – $29,000

Jamie Pickett – $36,000

Those are the rest of the payouts for UFC on ESPN 51. This event will be hosted in the UFC Apex and will determine the trajectory of two welterweight standouts. RDA wants a chance to embellish his already illustrious career by adding welterweight gold to his record, Luque wants to snap his losing streak and work his into his first title shot.

There’s a lot on the line for this event, and it’s hard to predict how this main event is going to go. One thing’s for certain though, and it’s that this card has a great deal of exciting fighters on it. Tune in and make sure you catch it! If you can’t, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be doing live coverage on some of the main card fights — stop back in tomorrow to stay in the loop.