There is a difference between a regular Fight Night and a Fight Night like UFC Paris. The ‘normal’ ones are in Las Vegas and the one that we have on our hands will be held in an arena, worthy of a PPV event. And of course, the main card is stacked. Let’s dive into the UFC Paris fight card.

UFC Paris Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

All that this card is missing is a championship fight. But there are several former champions in the main card anyway and a win here could send one of them straight into a title fight again. But before the so-called big fights, we have an awesome UFC fight card that is full of European talents and solid prospects.

In the main card, we have Benoit Saint-Denis with his second fight of 2023 and just two months after his previous one. Considered one of the biggest talents on the roster, Benoit debuted with a defeat in the Welterweight division and then came back to Lightweight, where he is 3-0. His opponent, Thiago Moises, never found consistency in the UFC but is on a 2-win streak too.

Earlier on the UFC Paris fight card, we have one of our favorite veterans – Volkan Oezdemir. The Swiss kickboxer once fought for the title in the Light-Heavyweight division and lost to Daniel Cormier. Since that big bout, he has lost five out of his eight UFC fights. Some would say that he is at the end of his MMA career and this is perhaps why he will face a debutant in the UFC – Bogdan Guskov.

William Gomis returns to Paris for the second time after performing last year and he is on a 10-win streak right now. His opponent has a similar streak – 9 wins in a row, so this match promises to be explosive. We expect both fighters to step up their game and try to deliver a more convincing performance.

Overall, these are the good bouts from the UFC Paris fight card’s main card. There is a lot of talent in the prelims but the majority of the fighters still have a lot to show and prove.

UFC Paris Co-Main and Main Events

Ciryl Gane will headline the event in Paris for the second year in a row. The former Interim Heavyweight champion is trying to get a second shot at the title but he has to pass through one of the most impressive fighters we have seen in the division. Gane lost the title match to Jon Jones in March this year, after being knocked out in the first round. He has a lot to prove right now.

His opponent, Sergey Spivak, is only 28 years old and has already made a name in this division. He is ranked #7 but he is well on the way to the top rankings, as long as he beats Gane. He has won six of his last seven bouts, last winning over Derrick Lewis with a 1st round KO. He hits like a truck and almost always wins via KO/TKO.

In the co-main event of the UFC Paris fight card, we have another former champion, a real one – Rose Namajunas. The former two-time Strawweight champ is not #4 in the division and is definitely looking towards a new shot at the title. She last lost to Carla Esparza over a year ago, so she has not fought in 16 months.

Her opponent, however, is not one to give in easily. Manon Fiorot has won all five of her UFC fights and her last 10 professional fights as a whole. She is #10 in the rankings and has never faced such a high-ranked opponent. We do not know if she is ready for that challenge but she sure knows how NOT to lose a fight. Her three most recent bouts were all unanimous decisions. It will be an interesting co-main event but we mostly expect a long fight.

With this said, check out the entire list of bouts on the UFC Paris fight card below.

UFC Paris Main Card

• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane (11-2-0) vs Serghei Spivac (16-3-0)

• Women’s Flyweight: Manon Fiorot (10-1-0) vs Rose Namajunas (12-5-0)

• Lightweight: Benoit Saint-Denis (11-1-0) vs Thiago Moises (17-6-0)

• Light-Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir (18-7-0) vs Bogdan Guskov (14-2-0)

• Featherweight: William Gomis (12-2-0) vs Yanis Ghemmouri (12-1-0)

UFC Paris Prelims

• Featherweight: Morgan Charriere (18-9-1) vs Manolo Zecchini (11-3-0)

• Bantamweight: Taylor Lapilus (18-3-0) vs Caolan Loughran (8-0-0)

• Welterweight: Ange Loosa (9-3-0) vs Rhys McKee (10-4-0)

• Women’s Bantamweight: Nora Cornolle (6-1-0) vs Joselyne Edwards (13-4-0)

• Bantamweight: Farid Basharat (10-0-0) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2-0)

• Catchweight: Zarah Fairn (6-5-0) vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti (5-1-0)