When we look at the UFC Paris odds, we notice that there isn’t a huge deficit in the numbers like in most fights that involve either Ciryl Gane or Sergey Spivak. That is because this is a very hard fight to predict an outcome to. Really, this could go either way depending on who is able to get their game plane going. Couple that with the fact that this is a heavyweight bout, the division with the smallest margin for error, and we’ve got a very close fight on our hands.

Though the Gane vs Spivak odds are close, the cheers will be very one-sided as this fight will be in Paris, France. Gane will be fighting on his home soil and Spivak will look to fill the arena with boos if he’s able to spoil the homecoming fight of ‘Bon Game’. Let’s take a closer look at these betting odds.

We’ve got a very close main event for UFC Paris, but the Frenchman has a slight favor to walk away with the win at home. This isn’t a huge betting favorite, but it’s enough to maybe bring in some confidence for Gane’s rebound fight since taking on the consensus GOAT, Jon Jones.

Ciryl Gane -192 Sergey Spivak +160 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Ciryl Gane -175 Sergey Spivak +145 BET WITH BETMGM Ciryl Gane -177 Sergey Spivak +140 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Spivak is a live dog, though he’s barely being looked over, if at all, here. His style is exactly what’s needed to upset Gane and give him his first ever losing streak. Getting that done is no easy task, though.

Gane is mostly favored to win here by KO/TKO. He’s got some freaky ability on the feet; he’s a heavyweight that moves like a middleweight and he’s got some of the best hands, footwork and timing in the division.

Gane via KO/TKO +105 Gane via Submission +800 Gane via Decision +750 Spivak via KO/TKO +450 Spivak via Submission +400 Spivak via Decision +800 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Gane via KO/TKO +100 Gane via Submission +800 Gane via Decision +700 Spivak via KO/TKO +450 Spivak via Submission +400 Spivak via Decision +750 BET WITH BETMGM Gane via KO/TKO +117 Gane via Submission +950 Gane via Decision +650 Spivak via KO/TKO +500 Spivak via Submission +500 Spivak via Decision +650 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Spivak is pretty close on the numbers for his winning method, but the submission route looks a bit more favorable for those of you looking at the safer underdog bet. But, the most likely outcome is leaning in favor of the favorite, Gane, to get the stoppage via strikes.

As the fight goes on, the less likely it is that we’ll see a stoppage. This isn’t always the case, but per the betting odds, it usually is. Last week, we saw similar odds for Holloway, who’s notoriously a finisher in the later rounds, so take these numbers as their own with a grain of salt. But, add some research, and you’re good to go.

Gane round 1 +250 Gane round 2 +500 Gane round 3 +800 Gane round 4 +1400 Gane round 5 +2200 Spivak round 1 +550 Spivak round 2 +800 Spivak round 3 +1400 Spivak round 4 +2000 Spivak round 5 +2800 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Gane round 1 +275 Gane round 2 +500 Gane round 3 +800 Gane round 4 +1400 Gane round 5 +2200 Spivak round 1 +550 Spivak round 2 +850 Spivak round 3 +1400 Spivak round 4 +2000 Spivak round 5 +2800 BET WITH BETMGM Gane round 1 +380 Gane round 2 +550 Gane round 3 +850 Gane round 4 +1200 Gane round 5 +2200 Spivak round 1 +700 Spivak round 2 +1000 Spivak round 3 +1500 Spivak round 4 +2000 Spivak round 5 +3000 BET WITH BETRIVERS

With that being said, a first or second round finish here is pretty likely, so the UFC Paris odds for the round aren’t too bad this time. Gane grabbing the win in the first is what the oddsmakers are setting as the most likely, and that could very well be how things go. Spivak has only been finished twice, both of which were in the first round.

Ciryl is coming off of his first stoppage loss, and that happened rather quickly into the first round against Jon Jones. I have a feeling this one will make it past the first round, though. A second round stoppage could be a a great prop to bet on. But, hey, this is the hardest sport to predict; bet at your own discretion.

The rest of the UFC Paris odds are pretty interesting as well. We’ve got a former champion as an underdog as she moves up to try her luck in a new weight class. Additionally, we’ve got some bangers on the card and the moneylines on those fighters are worth looking into.

Ciryl Gane (-175) vs Sergey Spivak (+145)

Rose Namajunas (+145) vs Manon Fiorot (-175)

Benoit Saint-Denis (-165) vs Thiago Moisés (+135)

Volkan Oezdemir (-190) vs Bogdan Guskov (+155)

