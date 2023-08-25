All fights for this card have been confirmed and we can start planning our bets. Max Holloway returns for one last attempt to reach a title fight. Erin Blanchfield is back with hopes that she can reach her own title shot with a new win. There are some wild bouts to work with and we have selected the best of the best. Here are our UFC Singapore predictions.

UFC Singapore Predictions: Main Card Holds Several Tight Fights

Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann Prediction

Anthony Smith is ranked eighth in the division. He previously competed in the Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC), Victory Fighting Championship ( VFC ) , Strikeforce and Bellator and was a champion several times. The American signed with the UFC in 2016. The 35-year-old American has 35 wins (17 by knockout, two by decision, 15 by submission) and 18 losses in MMA.

Lionheart lost his last two fights, losing to Russian Magomed Ankalaev (TKO) and then to Brazilian Johnny Walker (unanimous decision). Smith is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Ryan Spann is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) champion. The American has been in the UFC since 2018. He is ranked tenth in the division rankings. The 31-year-old Memphis native has 21 wins (six by knockout, three by decision, 12 by submission) and eight losses.

In March 2023, Superman lost to Russian Nikita Krylov (submission). However, before that he won victories over his compatriot Dominic Reyes (knockout) and Ion Cutelaba (submission) from Moldova. Spann holds a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bookmakers failed to identify a clear favorite of the upcoming fight. In their opinion, Spann will have a slight advantage and we agree with them for our UFC Singapore predictions. And he must use it. Smith, who, after two losses in a row, is clearly not in the best psychological state, finds it difficult to fight strong opponents. And Ryan is a serious fighter with big ambitions.

• Ryan Spann to Win

Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres Prediction

Giga Chikadze is ranked ninth in the division rankings. The Georgian has received several awards from the UFC for his performances. He has been in the UFC since 2019. The 34-year-old native of Tbilisi has 14 wins (eight by knockout, four by decision, two by submission) and three losses.

In the last fight, Chikadze lost to the American Calvin Kattar (unanimous decision), breaking a winning streak of nine fights. Giga holds a black belt in goju-ryu karate.

Alex Caceres is ranked 15th in the division. Previously, the American mainly performed in regional tournaments, and then in 2011 he signed a contract with the UFC. The 35-year-old Miami native has 23 wins (four by knockout, ten by decision, nine by submission) and 14 losses. He defeated his compatriots Juliana Eros (TKO) and Daniel Pineda (unanimous) in the last two fights.

Bookmakers consider Chikadze the clear favorite of the upcoming fight but we do not exactly agree with them for our UFC Singapore predictions. The Georgian did not enter the octagon for about six months. Now it is very difficult to assess his physical condition. Caceres, on the other hand, had a successful fight at the beginning of the summer and is clearly in excellent psychological condition. In this situation, we should expect a viscous fight that will go the whole distance.

• Fight will not reach the decision

Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Prediction

Erin Blanchfield is a former Eddie Bravo Invitational champion. The American ranks third in the division rankings. Before mixed martial arts, she successfully participated in kickboxing and grappling tournaments. She holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The 24-year-old New Jersey native has nine wins (one by knockout, five by decision, three by submission) and one defeat.

Blanchfield’s winning streak is now seven fights long. In the last bout, she defeated former UFC champion Jessica Andrade (submission) from Brazil.

Taila Santos is ranked fourth in the division. The Latin American is a former champion of the Aspera Fighting Championship. She prefers to use Thai boxing techniques against opponents. The 30-year-old Brazilian has 19 wins (ten knockouts, six decisions, three submissions) and two losses.

In the last fight, Santos lost to former promotional champion Valentina Shevchenko via split decision.

Bookmakers consider Blanchfield the clear favorite for the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Singapore predictions. With a naked eye, you can see that “Cold Blooded” is in excellent physical shape and excellent psychological condition. Erin is ready to crush any opponent in her path. And a victory over the former champion will definitely give her confidence.

• Erin Blanchfield to Win

UFC Singapore Prelims Predictions: The Best of the Early Fights

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Lukasz Brzeski Prediction

Waldo Cortes Acosta is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) champion. In the title fight in April 2022, he defeated the American Thomas Petersen (knockout). The 31-year-old Latino has 12 wins (seven by knockout, four by decision, one by submission) and one defeat.

Salsa Boy will fight his fourth bout in the UFC. In the last fight in April 2023, he lost to Marcos Rogerio de Lima (unanimous decision) from Brazil.

Before joining the promotion, Lukasz Brzeski competed for the Polish promotion Babilon MMA. The fighter from Eastern Europe will have only his third fight in the UFC. In his first two, he was defeated, losing in August 2022 to the Slovak Martin Buday (separate decision of the judges), and then to the American Carl Williams (unanimous).

Bookmakers consider Cortes Acosta to be the clear favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Singapore predictions. It can be seen with the naked eye that Brzeski is not yet ready to successfully compete in the strongest mixed martial arts championship.

• Waldo Cortes Acosta to Win

UFC Singapore Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia Prediction

Rinya Nakamura is the gold medalist of the World Youth Championship in freestyle wrestling. In the UFC, Nakamura will have his second match after his debut in February 2023, when he won against his compatriot Toshiomi Kazama (knockout).

The 28-year-old native of Saitama has seven victories (five by knockout, one decision, one by submission) and no defeats at the professional level in MMA.

Fernie Garcia will have his third fight in the UFC. He lost the first two bouts, losing in May 2022 to the Americans Jornie Newson (unanimous decision) and Brady Histand (unanimous). The 31-year-old fighter has eight wins (one by knockout, six by decision, one by submission) and three losses.

Only a miracle can help Garcia succeed in the upcoming fight. Bookmakers consider Nakamura the undisputed favorite and we agree with them for our UFC Singapore predictions. The only question is how the victory will be won. Hybrid has six stoppage wins. Everything goes to the fact that this time the fight will not last the entire distance.

• Nakamura to win via KO/TKO/Submission

Featherweight legends collide on Saturday 🤜 🤛 [ 8amET / 5amPT Main Card | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/tBjrxqGTEo — UFC (@ufc) August 24, 2023

Junior Tafa vs Parker Porter Prediction

Junior Tafa is entering his sixth fight in mixed martial arts and the second in the UFC. The Australian won his two debut fights in MMA. He defeated Tsuyoshi Sudario of Japan (TKO) and Nicolas Djurdjevic (TKO) of France. But in the first fight in the UFC in April 2023, he lost to the Nigerian Mohammed Usman (unanimous decision).

Parker Porter played baseball, lacrosse and American football until the age of 21. He signed a contract with the UFC in August 2020. Prior to joining the UFC, he fought in Bellator and was the champion of the little-known promotion Reality Fighting Heavyweight Championship. The 38-year-old Connecticut native has 12 wins (four by knockout, four by decision, four by submission) and eight losses.

Porter in the last fight in May 2023 defeated his compatriot Braxton Smith (by technical knockout). The American holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Tafa the clear favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Singapore predictions. Losing to the experienced Usman on points in his debut fight in the UFC is not at all a shame. Porter is also an experienced fighter, but not so young and less formidable. Tafa should achieve his first win in the UFC.

• Junior Tafa to Win